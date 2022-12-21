Head of Transport, Installation & Ports Procurement Category

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.



We are looking for a high caliber individual to join our expanding procurement team. As the Head of Transport, Installation and Ports Procurement Category, you will develop and execute the supply chain and procurement strategy for this category in support of bp’s global offshore wind projects. You will set up and lead a strong team, gather supply chain, and market intelligence, develop early and deep engagements with suppliers and work closely with key stakeholders to deliver strategic and operational sourcing for bp’s projects and portfolio.



The candidate should have experience in the offshore wind supply chain, project procurement including strategy development and contracting negotiations and execution. The candidate shall have a good understanding of renewables especially the offshore wind sector, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities, preferably in the Transportation, Installation and Ports category. This role reports to the Vice President of Procurement which sits within the broader Offshore Wind Leadership Team.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and deliver strategic Transport, Installation and Ports strategy to drive value, cost optimization and optionality in the portfolio

Build strong strategic relations with port authorities, WTG, foundations, cables and offshore substation vessels and installation supplier in alignment with supply chain strategy with aim of bp being developer of choice

Develop strategic agreements and sourcing contracts for the category leveraging OFW best practices

Manage and lead the Transport, Installation and Ports procurement team including development and delivery of subcategory strategy for ports, WTG, foundation, cables, and offshore substation installation strategy

Develop and execute supply chain strategy specifically for local content requirements delivering procurement strategy for respective region and project needs

Drive deep understanding and robust price modelling and cost input to all bids (i.e., business case) as well as capex modelling through project life cycle

Manage strong supplier qualification process through the category and monitor market for new and innovative suppliers regionally and globally

Strong interface management across other categories and installation as well as ensuring lessons learned from previous projects and supplier experience

Manage interface with design and installation engineers and collaborate at the functional and project level to find optimal solutions considering cost and quality

Develop and implement necessary compliance, sustainability road map, digital security and key supplier code of conduct processes and policies for supplier engagement

Essential Experience:

Genuine passion for developing offshore wind and renewables solutions

Experience in supply chain management and/or category development, preferably for large infrastructure, manufacturing, or energy projects, including renewable energy projects

Experience and expertise in offshore wind transport, installations and port development and contracting preferred.

Understanding of the complexities of offshore wind project development, its components, and the associated supply chain.

Knowledge of supply chain contract management fundamentals, best practices, and industry trends

Commercial and innovative mindset, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholders.

Strong leadership skills with track record of leading and motivating high performing teams in a global and regional matrix structure

Understanding of cost drivers and risk/rewards tradeoffs on contracts and ability to demonstrate transparency and overall value delivery.

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers, and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics

You will work with:

This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all of bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen, and CCS.

This role will form part of the global Offshore Wind Procurement leadership team with accountability for the Ports, Transport, and Installation category. Collectively with the leadership team, the role will be key to ensuring a culture of high-performance delivery, care for others, team well being and safe and compliant operations.

The role is a key leadership position that will need to work in close partnership with Head of Ports, Transport, and Installation in Engineering as well as project, procurement, and construction managers at the project level.

A University degree in a related field is preferred. However, experience and attitude are key, and we’re looking for someone who has: