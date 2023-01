Job summary

The Head of UK Consents ensures all consents and licenses are delivered on time and according to scope on all projects within the UK portfolio. They work towards managing a consistent approach to consenting and Projects, whilst managing project differentiators. They will develop one common culture, shared processes and knowledge across the portfolio supplying high calibre resource from the Consents team to the projects.



The role offers the flexibility to be based in either Sunbury or Edinburgh.

What to you will deliver

Produce UK Consenting strategy, particularly highlighting approach to achieving consents and licenses, sequence of activities, consent stakeholder engagement plan, milestones for deliverables and key risks to projects and programmes

Professional development of staff in team, perform annual HR activities

Department development plan, resource planning and recruitment

Implement strategic objectives and processes from senior management

Ensure key deliverables from department to projects

Maintain overview of key consenting processes and challenges in the UK market

Share lessons learnt and specific global workstreams within the UK Consents team and work closely with global counterparts to identify synergies

Support and coach team in project work

Promote department and optimise internal interfaces

Provide consents insights into market and acquisition activities to business development and senior management

Managing and improving the HSE performance

Who you will work with

You will work with our growing UK Offshore Wind team. We currently have three projects in the UK, in the Irish and North Sea respectively.

What you will need to be successful

Experience in managing high performing teams in a matrix environment

Experience in managing a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Experience in setting a team strategy and deliverables

Experience with developing and implementing QA process

Why join us?