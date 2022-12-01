Head of US Advocacy Communications

Job summary

It’s a thrilling time to join bp. We have reinvented our company to meet our net zero ambition and expand on our 150-year history in the United States. bp has a larger presence in the states than anywhere else in the world, and every major bp business is active here!



This role offers an enormous opportunity to help bp deliver on our aim of actively advocating for policies that support net zero while working alongside some of the best communications and advocacy professionals in the world.



The successful candidate must bring experience leading multiple public affairs campaigns simultaneously while remaining focused on a long-term strategy. Show us you’re innovative – please be prepared to highlight a ground-breaking or innovative campaign you’ve helped run or led.

This isn’t limited to an advocacy or policy issue campaign.

What was your role and how did this evolve?

What was the objective and how did you measure success?

Who was your audience?

What worked (and what didn’t)?

About the role:

bp’s US Communications and External Affairs (C&EA) team is responsible for delivering our policy and advocacy agenda across the United States. We do so by using extensive technical knowledge and expertise in managing media engagement, overseeing government affairs, and guiding social investment and sponsorship programs. We’re also focused on connecting with local communities, shaping the understanding of our US economic impact among key audiences, and playing an important role in managing risk to bp’s reputation to maintain sustainable business relations.Reporting to the Head of US Communications, this role will collaborate across the government affairs, policy and communications teams to guide our advocacy communications campaigns, establish and manage budgets, and measure all paid activities.The successful candidate will work a hybrid schedule as advised by management.

Key accountabilities:

Communications leadership: As a member of the US Communications leadership team, align across US C&EA to establish a strategic direction – including a detailed timeline – for short- and long-term US advocacy communications activities that support net zero policies at the federal, regional, and state levels.

As a member of the US Communications leadership team, align across US C&EA to establish a strategic direction – including a detailed timeline – for short- and long-term US advocacy communications activities that support net zero policies at the federal, regional, and state levels. Guiding strategy: Maintains a focus on the advocacy communications strategy – including clearly-defined objectives – and as the US business strategy evolves, makes pragmatic decisions to ‘stay the course’ and/or update as appropriate for bp.

Maintains a focus on the advocacy communications strategy – including clearly-defined objectives – and as the US business strategy evolves, makes pragmatic decisions to ‘stay the course’ and/or update as appropriate for bp. Alignment: Act as an ‘integrator’ by ensuring consistent alignment between communications, government affairs, and policy teams, Manage C&EA advocacy and external campaign-related engagement with the Centre (in London), including campaigns and partnerships.

Act as an ‘integrator’ by ensuring consistent alignment between communications, government affairs, and policy teams, Manage C&EA advocacy and external campaign-related engagement with the Centre (in London), including campaigns and partnerships. Measurement: Maintain measurement standards preceding each campaign and provide timely readouts on progress toward meeting them.

Maintain measurement standards preceding each campaign and provide timely readouts on progress toward meeting them. Messaging: Ensure clear and consistent messages reaches targeted audiences – including policymakers and policy influencers – on all campaigns.

Ensure clear and consistent messages reaches targeted audiences – including policymakers and policy influencers – on all campaigns. Managing budget: Maintains detailed focus on overall budget, outstanding resources, how to establish efficiencies and eliminate superfluous spending.

About you:

Holds a bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience.

Minimum of ten (10) years of professional experience, which can be in government affairs, public policy, corporate communications, journalism, or other equivalent experience requiring skills such as strategic thinking, advocacy or stakeholder engagement.

of professional experience, which can be in government affairs, public policy, corporate communications, journalism, or other equivalent experience requiring skills such as strategic thinking, advocacy or stakeholder engagement. Experience leading a team and/or managing campaign, notably policy or political.

A passion for learning policy and experience turning complex ideas into simplified, impactful advocacy campaigns.

Consistent record of developing strong internal and external networks in support of business objectives.

Proactive self-starter who enjoys working collaboratively and thrives in a fast-paced environment.

Experience managing detailed budgets, notably for advertising spending.

Exceptional writing, editing and oral communication skills.

Exceptional organizational skills and the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

About bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!