Head of US Corporate Governance

Job summary

Reporting to the bp plc Company Secretary, this role will be responsible for managing a team in the delivery of our dynamic corporate governance vision; supporting our board of directors and meeting requirements to keep entities in good legal standing for bp’s ~400 wholly owned US subsidiaries and Canadian subsidiaries and US entities operating overseas (including Latin America, Trinidad, Indonesia and Egypt). This role is also accountable for providing entity management and external facing support to certain key US joint ventures.



As a member of the Company Secretary’s leadership team, the Head of US Corporate Secretariat and Special Counsel will have a transformational impact both in helping to shape the future of the global Company Secretary Organisation (CSO) and also in the delivery of the subsidiary global governance framework.

Key Accountabilities:

Builds enduring capability through the leadership and development of 6 direct reports, including planning and prioritization of the team’s annual plan

Working closely in collaboration with CSO’s Head of Subsidiary Governance, accountable for compliance of bp’s subsidiary governance and best practices throughout the Group

Leads the overall strategic vision for US corporate governance, including advising senior US executives on strategy for alignment of governance with business, e.g., provide strategic guidance on the overall US legal entity structure and the alignment and integration of newly acquired entities within the structure

Provides corporate governance legal advice to the Chairman and President of BP America Inc. in connection with such roles and works closely with the Chair’s of the key US operating companies to plan and execute all board meetings, governance actions, and related activities

Acts as the primary internal/external contact on US governance and corporate legal developments for BP, including keeping abreast of US listed governance requirements and changes in regulatory obligations

Serves as corporate secretary and/or supervises the corporate secretaries for BP America Inc., parent of all of bp's US subsidiaries, as well as all other US major subsidiaries, including registered swap dealer.

A minimum of [10] years of experience working on an in-house corporate governance team, with [8] years serving as a corporate secretary to one or more active boards of directors

Demonstrative track record of in-house experience with a primary focus on subsidiary corporate governance

Expert on US governance and has a sophisticated understanding of UK governance as well as familiarity with the key legal regimes in which bp has subsidiaries

In this role a substantial number of tasks constitute the practice of law in the United States. Accordingly, the holder of this position is a lawyer, properly licensed in the appropriate jurisdictions in the United States

Experience leading and motivating a team

Energy industry and large corporation experience preferred

Ability to build positive relationships with key senior partners, acting with tact and discretion at all times

Effective communicator; ability to influence and collaborate with internal and external partners across multiple subject areas, cultures, geographies and levels

Outstanding analytical skills with high attention to detail

Demonstrated ability to work within ambiguity, shows appetite to change

Active and empathic listener who seeks team and customer feedback; reconciles differences when needed

Ability to balance near term operational delivery with enduring business solutions

Motivated; curious and able to try new ways of working; has a growth mentality

Uses technology as an enabler to unlock value and provide agile support to the business

Law degree, qualified to practice in a US State jurisdictionCertification from Society for Corporate GovernanceAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!