Reporting to the bp plc Company Secretary, this role will be responsible for managing a team in the delivery of our dynamic corporate governance vision; supporting our board of directors and meeting requirements to keep entities in good legal standing for bp’s ~400 wholly owned US subsidiaries and Canadian subsidiaries and US entities operating overseas (including Latin America, Trinidad, Indonesia and Egypt). This role is also accountable for providing entity management and external facing support to certain key US joint ventures.
As a member of the Company Secretary’s leadership team, the Head of US Corporate Secretariat and Special Counsel will have a transformational impact both in helping to shape the future of the global Company Secretary Organisation (CSO) and also in the delivery of the subsidiary global governance framework.
Key Accountabilities: