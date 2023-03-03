Head of US Editorial Content

Job summary

This role offers an enormous is an opportunity to highlight – both internally and externally – how bp is transforming from an international oil company to an integrated energy company.



Reporting to the Head of US Communications, this role will act as bp’s ‘editor in chief’ in the United States. They will collaborate across the US Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) teams – including government affairs, policy and communications --- to define the audiences we’re trying to reach and leverage current on current and new communications channels to highlight the progress of our businesses and advocacy efforts.



This person will lead a team of a half dozen seasoned communicators to maximize the impact of our activities, ensuring that we’re delivering clear, consistent and accurate messages on the platforms where our audiences are consistently engaged.



The candidate must bring experience leading multiple major projects simultaneously while remaining focused on long-term priorities. Beyond an understanding of the current and emerging communications channels, the successful candidate will be

Detail oriented: an acute focus on detail, ensuring all messages are accurate and data points are up-to-date and consistent to ensure our communications channels are working in a complimentary manner

an acute focus on detail, ensuring all messages are accurate and data points are up-to-date and consistent to ensure our communications channels are working in a complimentary manner Creative: seeking new opportunities that deliver our communications most efficiently while maintaining a disciplined approach to using the team’s time and capacity.

seeking new opportunities that deliver our communications most efficiently while maintaining a disciplined approach to using the team’s time and capacity. Collaborative : ability to consistently work across US C&EA to ensure their team is sharing information, understanding business and policy developments and spotting opportunities to tell bp’s story

: ability to consistently work across US C&EA to ensure their team is sharing information, understanding business and policy developments and spotting opportunities to tell bp’s story A project manager: consistently establish timelines and assignment ownership to ensure major projects are delivered on time and meet an established budget.

Key accountabilities:

Communications leadership: As a member of the US Communications leadership team, align across US C&EA to establish a strategic direction – including a detailed timeline – for short- and long-term US communications activities.

As a member of the US Communications leadership team, align across US C&EA to establish a strategic direction – including a detailed timeline – for short- and long-term US communications activities. Guiding strategy: Maintains a focus on the communications strategy – including clearly-defined objectives – and as the US business strategy evolves, makes pragmatic decisions to ‘stay the course’ and/or update as appropriate for bp.

Maintains a focus on the communications strategy – including clearly-defined objectives – and as the US business strategy evolves, makes pragmatic decisions to ‘stay the course’ and/or update as appropriate for bp. Alignment: Act as an ‘integrator’ by ensuring consistent alignment between communications, government affairs, and policy teams, Lead US C&EA’s internal and external campaign-related engagement with the Centre (in London), including partnerships.

Act as an ‘integrator’ by ensuring consistent alignment between communications, government affairs, and policy teams, Lead US C&EA’s internal and external campaign-related engagement with the Centre (in London), including partnerships. Measurement : Maintain measurement standards preceding each campaign and provide timely readouts on progress toward meeting them.

: Maintain measurement standards preceding each campaign and provide timely readouts on progress toward meeting them. Messaging: Ensure clear and consistent messages reaches targeted audiences – including policymakers and policy influencers – on all campaigns.

Ensure clear and consistent messages reaches targeted audiences – including policymakers and policy influencers – on all campaigns. Managing budget: Maintains detailed focus on overall budget, outstanding resources, how to establish efficiencies and eliminate superfluous spending.

Essential education and experience:

A bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience.

Minimum of 15 years of professional experience, which can be in public affairs, public policy, corporate communications, journalism, or other equivalent experience requiring skills such as strategic thinking, advocacy or stakeholder engagement.

of professional experience, which can be in public affairs, public policy, corporate communications, journalism, or other equivalent experience requiring skills such as strategic thinking, advocacy or stakeholder engagement. Experience leading a team and/or managing campaigns, notably policy focused campaigns.

Desirable criteria:

Energy industry experience

Enjoys and has the capability for working with a global and diverse organization

Consistently meets high standard of quality, performance, and productivity

Team oriented in immediate work group as well as across the organization

Demonstrates discretion in handling confidential data

Seeks additional responsibilities and uses innovation to improve job knowledge and procedures

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!