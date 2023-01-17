Head of Wells Technical Authority

The Head of the Wells Technical Authority (“WTA”) is a senior level safety-critical role for bpx. The WTA provides assurance, oversight, and an independent view of risk for wells activities. This position manages a team of 3-6 individuals and reports directly to the VP of HSE+Carbon. This individual must demonstrate the ability to make informed judgments in support of risk management and business value with the courage to speak up and intervene or escalate as appropriate to cause corrective actions.
Key Accountabilities