Head of Wells Technical Authority

Job summary

The Head of the Wells Technical Authority (“WTA”) is a senior level safety-critical role for bpx. The WTA provides assurance, oversight, and an independent view of risk for wells activities. This position manages a team of 3-6 individuals and reports directly to the VP of HSE+Carbon. This individual must demonstrate the ability to make informed judgments in support of risk management and business value with the courage to speak up and intervene or escalate as appropriate to cause corrective actions.

Key Accountabilities

Lead an organization of 3-5 people, consisting of engineers and specialists that provide assurance on rig intake, deviations or non-standard operations, and competency assessments.

Provide subject matter expertise and oversight that facilitates an independent view of characterization and management of Wells risks

Leads/performs assurance activities to provide an independent perspective on the strength of mitigative barriers

Owns, maintains, and approves changes to the bpx Wells Policy

Acts as a key interface to bp group for audit and assurance activities Performs and participates in risk assessments and bowtie/barrier health evaluation

Ongoing development, review, and implementation of HSE systems and risk management strategies

Supports continuous improvement of verification program including Bowtie Analysis and Barrier-Based Risk Management

Operate within the framework of OMS and bpx practices/policies

Conduct verifications to confirm conformance with OMS and bpx HSE policies, standards, practices, guidelines, and regulatory requirements

Agrees to the appointment of critical roles in the Wells organization

Assists on the development and review of documentation (Standards, Plans, Procedures, Guidelines, etc.) to provide effective control of Wells risks

Expected to travel to the field on a regular basis

B.Sc. degree in petroleum or mechanical engineering

+10 years of drilling experience with emphasis on land-based drilling operations, horizontal wells, and hydraulic fracturing

Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate closely with multi-discipline teams to build a sustainable safety culture

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $214,000-$335,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.