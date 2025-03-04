Head of communications, Australia

This role is not eligible for relocation

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Communications & External Affairs Group



bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

Lead a team of communications advisers to deliver Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) communications (internal & external) ensuring it’s creative, clear, consistent and conforms with Group Communications Policy. You will be responsible for managing BP's reputation and crisis communications preparedness in ANZ, developing communications strategies for bp’s various businesses, and managing media relations for business leaders, their teams and other functions.

As a recognized professional on internal and external corporate communications, communications campaigns, employee engagement and crisis response, the post holder provides strategic counsel to the Heads of Country and all business leadership teams in ANZ.

Provide counsel on all communications related challenges & plan activities.

Contribute to the development of the ANZ Corporate Affairs team plan and align individual goals to it. Build communications capability in the team and business leadership.

Define communications best practice and implement capability development plans for teams.

Develop and deploy integrated messaging with government advocacy to support public policy outcomes.

Ensure communications is consistent with Group and local commercial strategy and conforms to Group Communications Policies.

Participate in annual Code of Conduct certification process.

Provide input to quarterly reviews of the issues and relationships matrix and close out actions allocated to the Communications team.

Be responsible for crisis communications and emergency response capability to ensure communications proficiency as per bp policies

15 years’ experience minimum in corporate communications/media.

Proven track record of successfully influencing and advising leaders on strategic communications

Proven ability to lead teams, develop communications talent and strategic communications plans.

Experience of being directly accountable for issues and crisis management in a large, cross-border, organisation.

Proven track record at integrating with other corporate functions including and government affairs.

Experience as a senior leader in media relations and employee communications.

Demonstrable working knowledge of energy sector with both upstream and downstream operations.

Experience with managing the reputations of large multi-national corporations including the development, implementation & assessment of country and regional corporate communications and marketing communications plans.

Demonstrate a high level of judgement to continue maintain trust and confidence in BP through globally integrated, coherent and consistent communications based on group wide planning approach.

Implementing a variety of communications strategies in a fast paced, 24/7 operating environment across a diverse stakeholder group.

Maintain a 'no surprises' approach to offshore internal stakeholders.

Understanding of news cycle, government policies and their immediate and potential impacts on the business.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



