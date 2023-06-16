Health Advisor, offshore and projects

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

BP AGT is looking for Health Advisor to support Offshore Area Operation Management to achieve Health objectives in line with the Health Plan, Group and AGT region requirements. The role is open for national candidates only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Lead the assessment of work-related health risks, associated with chemical, physical, biological and ergonomic hazards at offshore platforms, drilling rigs and Baku Sea Port and advise line management on suitable risk prevention or control measures and ongoing risk management strategy.

Maintain complete and up-to-date knowledge of all relevant Health and Medical requirements.

Provide advice to line management on operation decisions associated with new and evolving legislation and/or company standards/practices.

Review the Offshore Medical Evacuation Procedure together with Crisis Management and ER lead, aviation and logistic team advisors, medical service contractor management and AGTR Health Discipline Lead to work out and implement any changes.

Carry out Medical Section Chief duty as member of IMT according annual IMT schedule, actively participate as technical expertise person during offshore involved IMT exercises Supervise and coordinate the Emergency Medical services/response integration of Medical emergency Plans into site/business emergency response and crisis management plans.

Update the Sites Mass Casualty Plans based on review of medical equipment and readiness of site medical discipline.

Annual review of Offshore Medical Evacuation Plan to reflect changes in medical or transportation aspects, organization or contact details, and implement identified improvements

Integrate any necessary Health practice into Site /n Level Operating Management System

Identify, monitor, and prioritise environmental health issues such as food safety, water, pest control issues and provide quality assurance of services

Provide support and expert opinions to offshore operation Leadership, H&S professionals and Contractors Management in relevant Operations

Supervise and assist with the recruitment, induction, training and development of Health and Medical personnel

Coordinate the processes of training & development of all site levels employees and contractors in respect of Health hazards





Essential qualification:



University Degree or equivalent in health-related discipline

Occupational health or industrial hygiene professional qualified to an internationally recognized standard as either an occupational physician





Essential job requirements:



Health specialist with university degree in medicine, or occupational health and environmental discipline with a minimum of 10 years post graduate experience in the Health discipline, emergency medicine, occupational health or industrial hygiene.

At least 5 years’ experience in health roles at a entity level determining health strategy and planning.

A strong and varied Health background in operations, construction and projects.

Have knowledge of local system of public health, local health legislation / standards and requirements

Sound experience in leading teams and directing businesses in good practice health management

Experience in managing health, safety, welfare regulations; employment and civil law as they apply to the workplace and country in which they work.

Thorough knowledge of BP, regional BP operations and industry standards, processes and priorities relating to Health management in the work context.

Ethical framework governing occupational health practice - observes medical confidentiality, maintenance of health, medical records and protection of health data.



Skills:

Emergency Medicine, Ergonomic risk management, Fitness for task, Health and Safety Legislation, Health and wellbeing, Health Care, Health Care Legislation, Healthcare Management, Health Regulations, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Industrial Safety, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Occupational Health, Occupational Health Management, Public Health



