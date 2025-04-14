Health Hub Lead Indonesia (Chief Medical Officer)

Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :
Working closely with all business leads in the Region and Hub ensuring that health business objectives are achieved.
Lead the delivery of Health Strategy, integrating local business health needs with health priorities set at the global level.
Support the business to achieve Aim 15 and comply with the health components of the Operating Management Systems- 3.4 & 4.6. Maintain effective verification programs to confirm conformance with OMS elements.
Provide leadership, and subject matter expertise in the areas of OH, IH, and PH, to the businesses in the Hub.
Manage third party arrangements to supplement the health resources required to deliver the health priorities.
Maintain healthy relationships with key internal stakeholders including business and functional leaders to better understand ongoing business needs and priorities to deliver.
Foster good relationships with local government departments including public health, external bodies, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).
Develop and implement a local risk-based health plan, supported by relevant systems, procedures, and services in partnership with various stakeholders.
Serve as an advocate for Health and its value to the business by raising the profile of Health Risks – adopting and sharing best practices, common processes, and tools and promoting wellbeing programmes.
Upholds the ethical framework governing occupational health practice including medical confidentiality, maintenance of health and medical records and protection of health data.
Provide occupational health and hygiene support for emergency response, incident management and the business support team
Manage the Health hub budget, including annual planning, in consultation with contributing businesses.
CANDIDATES' REQUIRED EXPERIENCES AND QUALIFICATIONS :
Have a minimum of 10 years post graduate experience in either occupational medicine, industrial hygiene, or public health. Preferable in the energy industry and related industries.
Experienced Health Professional with a wide range of diversified and successful hands-on exposure preferably in Oil and Gas and related industry health risk management.
Experienced in developing and implementing various components of Health Management System in diversified work environments and cultures.
Good communication and management skills.
Able to manage, motivate and build teams to achieve high level of quality results
Education :
An occupational, Industrial hygiene or public health professional qualified to an internationally recognized standard as either an occupational physician, Industrial hygienist or public health specialist
Holds membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed that a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue Risk Management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.