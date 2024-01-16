Health Hub Lead MENA

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

bp is looking for Health Hub Lead (Middle East and North Africa) responsible for leading the health hub and setting the strategic direction for bp’s health agenda in all the businesses supported by the health hub, in alignment with bp’s Health and Wellbeing and HSE&C (Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon) strategies, working closely with relevant stakeholders including business and HSE&C leaders.You will also provide leadership on all occupational medicine, industrial hygiene, public health, and wellbeing matters in the region and sound technical advice in support of all businesses /entities and functions to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.Why join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Job Description:

Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Serve as an advocate for Health and its value to the business by raising the profile of Health Risks and contribute to building and enhancing a thriving culture at bp, working collaboratively with various stakeholders

Lead the design and promotion of mental health and wellbeing programs and processes in line with bp’s Health & Wellbeing and HSE&C strategies and best practices to help drive healthy behaviors across the organization.

Act as a strategic partner maintaining productive relationships with key business stakeholders, local government departments including public health, external bodies, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in the hub.

Establish regular engagement schedule, to better understand ongoing business needs and priorities, receive their feedback and report back on health hub’s performance in support of the business using standardized dashboards.

With key stakeholders, systematically identify chemical, physical, biological, ergonomic, and psychosocial health hazards in the work environment that could harm health.

Integrates health, industrial hygiene and wellbeing into local business processes and verifies health risks are elevated to the Entity Risk Register with appropriate Risk Action Plans, ensuring conformance with bp’s requirements, compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, and appropriate industry standards.

Lead the development and implementation of risk-based health plans for the health hub, and for each business, supported by applicable systems, procedures, and services in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

Support business objectives and cost management strategies for efficient use of health resources and services.

Manage the Health hub budget and optimize cost efficiencies, including annual planning, in consultation with contributing businesses.

Utilizes data to track and monitor performance against health plan objectives and key results, 3rd party KPIs and uses data to drive continuous program improvement.

Provide verification that the health-related essentials of bp’s operating management system (OMS) are being fully met and are auditable through programs and processes.

Act as the contract accountable manager (CAM) for health/Industrial hygiene and emergency medical /remote site care service contracts.

Provide technical input to contracts in line with company procurement requirements, build robust professional relationships with the selected providers, manage performance based on agreed KPI’s, in line with business expectations and customer feedback.

Manage the health hub team, including performance management, development, and ongoing mentoring and coaching, ensuring that the required capability within the health hub team is maintained.

Act as a role model for HSE (Health, Safety & Environment), encouraging a strong ‘speak up and safety culture, and lead the health hub team in accordance with bp’s beliefs, code of conduct, safety leadership principles, ethics and compliance, and other applicable rules and processes.

Essential education:

An occupational health, industrial hygiene, or public health professional qualified to an internationally recognized standard as either an occupational physician, occupational health nurse, industrial hygienist, or public health specialist

Essential experience and skills:

Experienced Health Professional with a minimum of 10 years post graduate experience in one of the above-mentioned disciplines.

Wide range of diversified and successful hands-on exposure preferably in energy and related industry health risk management.

Experienced in developing and implementing the various components of health management system in diversified work environments and cultures.

Proven management and leadership skills as well as the requisite technical background

Ability to influence and coach teams and stakeholders towards health and safety performance improvement.

Strong communicator who maintains sound relationships with immediate colleagues, wider bp stakeholders and external networks with an ability to manage and influence diverse teams.

Possess a drive for performance, ability to manage conflicting demands and resolve complex issues with far reaching consequences, supporting, and guiding others in this.

Desirable criteria:

Knowledgeable of health processes and priorities relating to health management in the work context as well as health, safety regulations and employment and civil laws.

Provides clear direction and business objectives using professional and business judgement, soliciting input from others, lead, and mentor members of the team.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.