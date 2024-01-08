Health Manager - India

Job summary

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Grade GResponsible for managing a team to provide technical occupational health support to meet Operating Management System (OMS) and regulatory obligations, acting as point of contact for contract health service providers to verify BP objectives and requirements are met, and co-ordinating delivery of occupational health programmes to ensure health risks are systematically identified, assessed and managed.



Th incumbent is responsible for managing and setting the strategic direction to deliver bp's health agenda for the India and Malaysia health hub. Provides leadership and strategic direction on all occupational medicine, industrial hygiene, health and wellbeing and public health matters in the hub.

Role Intent

• Act as the single focal point of responsibility and take ownership of bp’s health agenda in India and Malaysia health hub to include developing and delivering the hub’s Health Plan and Practices.

• Roll out innovative programs, partnerships and offers across the hub in alignment with bp’s group level initiatives to proactively improve physical and mental health of our employees, contractors, and local communities.

• Provides leadership and oversight for IM Hub on all occupational medicine, industrial hygiene, health and wellbeing and public health matters in the hub and acts as the occupational health professional or industrial hygienist as required.

• Support and verify whether IM hub businesses / entities Health risks (including public, wellbeing and occupational) are systematically identified, assessed, and managed in conformance with bp’s Operating Management System, Group Defined Practices and Risk Action Plans requirements and in compliance with regulatory requirements and appropriate industry standards.

• Serve as an advocate for and raise visibility of Health and its value to the business while raising the profile of Health Risks – adopting and sharing best practices, common processes, and tools.

Role scope, reporting relations, work location

• This role is based in India and reports to Head of HSE&C – India, P&O HSE&C - M&C, G&LCE and RC&S

• This role also reports technically to VP of H&W Aspac and Regional IH director

• Responsible to provide health support to all businesses in India and Malaysia. There will be a requirement to travel within and out of country as per business needs.



Key Responsibilities

• Act as the single point of responsibility and provide leadership and oversight on all occupational, industrial hygiene, health and wellbeing and public health matters in the hub.

• Leads the Health team in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp Values and Behaviors, ethics and compliance, rules and processes whilst providing to the team performance management, capability assessment, technical development and coaching.

• Proactively engage stakeholders on health performance. Track Health & Wellbeing performance in the IM hub through appropriate leading & lagging indicators and share insights with the key stakeholders to drive continuous improvement.

• Manages the Health team budget (preparation and cost control)

• Develop strategy and accountability for implementing a local risk based annual Health Plan, Health and Industrial Hygiene systems, policies, procedures, and services in partnership with the operating and functional teams.

• Deliver the bp Health strategy, applicable standards and practices, and the health components of the Local Operating Management System.

• Upholds the ethical framework governing occupational health practice - medical confidentiality, maintenance of health and medical records and protection of Health data.

• With key stakeholders, responsible for the systematic identification of chemical, physical, biological, ergonomic, and psychosocial health hazards in the work environment. Verified health risks are elevated to the Entity Risk Register with appropriate Risk Action Plans.

• Provides occupational health and hygiene support for emergency response, incident management and crisis & continuity management.

• Proactively identify Health & Wellbeing related risks as well as improvement opportunities associated with climate change and other environmental challenges.

• Verify that all health & wellbeing activities in the IM hub comply with bp’s information management and document control processes.

• Support new projects and management of change process by proactively identifying Health & Wellbeing risks and improvement opportunities associated with projects and modifications. Provide expert guidance for appropriate risk response in line with the hierarchy of controls.

• Verify robust system in place to demonstrate compliance with Health & Wellbeing related regulatory compliance requirements.

• Conducts self-verification activity against Operating Management System and any applicable bp practices. Monitors the regional health compliance and conformance to include timely closure of self-verification and assurance findings relating to health/Industrial Hygiene.

• Define, assess, and develop Health capability at the business level both in terms of advice to the business on capacity and competencies required and mentoring and coaching local health representatives in different disciplines.

• Support business objectives and cost management strategies for efficient use of health resources and services.

• Contract accountable manager for Health/IH and emergency medical service providers. Provides input to contracts in line with company procurement standards and monitors performance.

• Participates in appropriate bp networks and communities of interest and where applicable, interact with Major Projects Health & Safety professionals.

• Foster good relationships with local government departments, external bodies and NGOs in the locale.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



