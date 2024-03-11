Job summary

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



The Health & Safety Advisor is a key contributor to ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of bp Cherry Point personnel and brings critical skills to the Health & Safety Team. This role will have focused accountabilities for supporting the safe planning and execution of site projects at the Cherry Point Refinery, in addition to holding accountabilities as a subject matter expert for various health and safety topics. This role will support various partners within the Cherry Point Refinery while developing their own technical skills in the Health & Safety field.

The Health & Safety Advisor will be asked to flex into areas such as contractor safety management, development of HSE plans, TAR support, incident investigation, and holding backfill for the Senior Safety Advisors and Field Safety Team Lead.



Provide advisement and support to Project Management, Construction Management, and Contractors related to all safety/HSSE related queries and discussions.

Ensure that all safety procedures and programs, as well as federal and state regulations, are followed by bp and contract employees during the planning and execution phase of a project.

Responsible for driving consistent and continuously improving safety activities in projects of all sizes.

Participate actively in assigned safety reviews of projects at all stages (HAZOP, HAZID, PHSSER, etc)

Deliver high quality HSSE plans for project work scopes

Lead and participate in incident investigations

Perform self-verification assessments and system assurance audits for multiple occupational health and safety programs to ensure conformance with applicable site and regulatory requirements.

Serve as a subject matter expert for assigned safety subject areas - Support contractor selection processes

Support contractor safety management, development of HSE plans, TAR support, incident investigation, and holding backfill for the Senior Safety Advisors and Field Safety Team Lead.

Maintain all required qualifications. This role will work extended and modified shifts (swings, weekends, nights, etc) during periods of high intensity work. This role will also participate in a mini-shift rotation as a bp Cherry Point Field Safety Technician.



5+ years of experience with overseeing safety programs in refining, chemical manufacturing facilities, or major construction organization.

Demonstrated skills in influencing and collaborating across multiple partner teams

Demonstrated ability to navigate construction and general industry compliance and safe work practices

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to use Microsoft suite programs (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PowerBI, etc)

Physical ability to handle the demands of the job with or without accommodation. This will include climbing stairs and ladders, carrying items that weigh 25 pounds or more, standing or walking on your feet for an extended period, work at heights, and work in confined spaces.

Be able to acquire or have a valid Transportation Workers Identification Credential (TWIC) card.

Hold the designation of Construction Health & Safety Technician (CHST), Occupational Health & Safety Technologist (OHST), Certified Safety Professional (CSP), or other equivalent designation at the time of application.



$80,000 - $148,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.