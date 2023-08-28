Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon (Intern) - Houston TX

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



HSE & Carbon (Intern) - Houston, TX

The safety of our sites, the well-being of our people and our impact on the environment are absolutely fundamental to our business. These foundational principles are critical as we reimagine energy for people and our planet and work towards our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE and carbon) cares for and protects our people and planet from harm. HSE and carbon covers all businesses throughout bp from offshore production facilities, to wind and solar farms, global networks of retail sites, and many other exciting ventures. Our ambition is to lead by example in partnering with everyone to deliver solutions that reduce risk and eliminate harm.

As an Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon Intern, you may focus on

Working with teams to strengthen their safety culture

Making sure risk is systematically and proactively managed by ensuring alignment and compliance with policy, standards, regulations and statutory requirements.

Getting after our net zero, biodiversity, and sustainability aims

Looking for continuous improvement or long-term project opportunities across risk, HSE&C systems, and learning.

Taking on the role of HSE&C Intern means placing bp’s health, safety, environmental, and sustainability priorities at the center of your work. Alongside a degree in environmental sciences, environmental engineering, process safety engineering, occupational safety, sustainability management, or a related subject, you should have a passion for problem-solving, systems thinking, and a care for people and the planet.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer.

Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role in our One HSE&C program. The One HSE&C program The One-HSE&C program is 36-months in length and offers 2 18-months rotations. The first rotation will provide a broadening opportunity to build your foundational health, safety and environmental skills, in support for one of our operational sites, projects, or businesses. All this hands-on experience will be backed up by a program of structured learning, coaching from mentors and ongoing feedback and development. The second rotation may allow you to work in one of our global teams specializing and further developing your skills in sustainability, operational or process safety, or risk.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Working toward Bachelor's degree in environmental sciences, environmental engineering, process safety engineering, occupational safety, sustainability management, or a related subject, occupational health management, Industrial Hygiene or a related subject

Graduation date between December 2024-Summer of 2025

