Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon Lead Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon (HSE&C) Lead Specialist will run a central squad for the global HSE&C team to deliver on a variety of programs in support of HSE and operating management system (OMS). The Specialist role will provide subject matter expert (SME) advice on safety critical processes. The HSE&C Specialist team will be accountable for the oversight and verification of operations and asset safety systems, including control of work, risk, OMS, self-verification, crises continuity management (CCM), investigations, organisational learning and contractor safety management. The team will also provide health and industrial hygiene, training and HSE&C communications support. Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HSE related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

SME for one or more of the following safety critical systems and processes;

Control of Work (CoW), Investigations and Organisational Learning

Contractor Management (end to end process)

OMS, and the risk process including Performance Improvement Cycle and management performance reviews

Compliance, Self verification and Assurance

HSE analytical reporting and reporting systems

Crises Continuity Management

Advise Safety Advisors, HSSE Managers and operation team members on safety process/systems.

Serve as interface into CoW expertise, Investigations, Organisational learning, Risk, Human Performance in HSE&C and other M&C regions.

Provide accurate and timely guidance to personnel on applicable health and safety rules, regulations, policies, and procedures to ensure compliance/conformance

Monitor interpretation and application of BP Group reporting requirements

Manage the contractor safety program

Maintain a behavioural based safety program (e.g. Safety Observation Conversations)

Serve as Entity Learning Lead and share lessons learned as a proactive approach to preventing incidents and improving performance

Manage and create safety and health policies/programs

Support HSE&C Managers during periods of high workload (e.g. incidents, crisis response)

Role Requirements

Relevant HSE experience

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities

Experience influencing and working directly with contractors

Experience advising on safety at maintenance/construction sites

Experience with HSE management systems

Knowledge of BP/OSHA requirements

Ability to work well in a team environment

Consistent track record of handling multiple priorities and flexing to respond to unanticipated events as needed

Strong program management skills

Ability to influence across a wide range of stakeholders

Proven ability to think and act both operationally and strategically

Ability and track record of engaging at all levels of the organization and effectively building trust, support, and commitment

Listens carefully and considers diverse perspectives

Self-starter – strong delivery focus Agile training and experience beneficial

Agile training and experience beneficial

Bachelors Degree in Safety, Technical/Engineering or related subject area preferred

Certified Safety Professional preferred

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?



At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.