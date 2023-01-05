Site traffic information and cookies

Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon Advisor (Early Career) Blaine, WA

  • Location United States - Washington - Blaine
  • Travel required
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 139884BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

Position TitleHSE & Carbon Advisor
About the Role The safety of our sites, the well-being of our people and our impact on the environment are absolutely fundamental to our business. These foundational principles are critical as we reimagine energy for people and our planet and work towards our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE and carbon) cares for and protects our people and planet from harm. HSE and carbon covers all businesses throughout bp from offshore production facilities, to wind and solar farms, global networks of retail sites, and many other exciting ventures. Our ambition is to lead by example in partnering with everyone to deliver solutions that reduce risk and eliminate harm.

The graduate HSE&C Advisor roles include a broad range of opportunities ranging from generalist HSE support for our operational sites or projects, to specializing in environmental, sustainability, carbon/methane, risk, and process and operational safety areas as part of our global teams.

When you first join, you may focus on:
  • Working with teams to strengthen their safety culture
  • Making sure risk is systematically and proactively managed by ensuring alignment and compliance with policy, standards, regulations and statutory requirements.
  • Getting after our net zero, biodiversity, and sustainability aims
  • Looking for continuous improvement or long-term project opportunities across risk, HSE&C systems, and learning.

As your experience and capability develops, you may lead in the HSE agenda at one of our sites or have the chance to support our businesses worldwide in measuring and managing their environmental impact.

Alternatively, you could support the deployment of technology or pursue opportunities in a technical specialism such as atmospheric emissions, marine discharges, human performance, process safety, transport safety, or remediation. You could also take a leadership career path in a local or global business.


Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?
About You Taking on the role of HSE&C Advisor means placing bp’s health, safety, environmental, and sustainability priorities at the center of your work. Alongside a degree in environmental sciences, environmental engineering, process safety engineering, occupational safety, sustainability management, or a related subject, you should have a passion for problem-solving, systems thinking, and a care for people and the planet.
Minimum Requirements
  • Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher
  • Bachelor's degree in environmental sciences, environmental engineering, process safety engineering, occupational safety, sustainability management, or a related subject

Preferred Qualifications
  • Master's degree in related subjects

