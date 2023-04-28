Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon Senior Manger

Job summary

Role Synopsis



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Hydrogen & Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is one of bp’s five energy transition growth businesses. Globally, bp is working on a significant and growing portfolio of options for the development of green and blue hydrogen projects in advantaged markets worldwide, including developments in the UK, Netherland, Germany, Spain, Middle East, US and Australia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.



The HSE&C Senior Manager in the US will lead a team supporting the growing portfolio of projects in our US business. This role will provide leadership for the early phases of the project and business development, working closely with business leaders, projects managers and other HSE&C teams in the region. All while growing a team to support the projects as they reach FID and beyond. In the longer term it is expected this role will lead HSE&C support in the operations phase.





Key Accountabilities

Accountable for the delivery of Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon (HSE&C) activities into the early stages (pre-FID) of projects, supporting safe, compliant and reliable operations and activities.

Provides clear direction on HSE&C risk and objectives, managing an HSE&C flow to work pool and HSE&C related activity backlog.

Accountable for the project environmental and safety consenting strategy and delivery of that strategy.

Builds and maintains local business and external relationships to achieve bp's HSE&C goals.

Proactive and visibly responsive HSE&C leadership to operating business leaders across leadership teams.

Embeds the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE&C risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Develop insights from self-verification and incident investigation findings. Advise on emerging risks and improvement opportunities.

Leads local business HSE&C performance management.

Escalate urgent requests for support to other supporting functions of the HSE&C organization.

Interface with key customers and stakeholders to confirm alignment, synergies, and conformance are being addressed satisfactorily for all HSE&C issues.

Essential Experience and Education

Strong Influencing skills especially with senior leaders and understanding of governance processes.

People leadership experience.

Ability to manage complex regulatory relationships and facilitate permitting processes for large projects.

15 years of experience in HSE, Project or Operational roles demonstrating strong safety leadership skills with highly advanced knowledge of HSE, Crisis Management, Emergency Response and regulatory systems, standards and policy in highly regulated, high hazard industries.

Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience.

Direct experience with hydrogen processing or emerging technologies in the hydrogen industry.

Experience in renewable energy sector.

Experience supporting business originators or early project development.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.