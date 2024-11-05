Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Health & Safety Manager is responsible for managing a team to provide advice, support and coaching regarding health and safety related matters, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, maintenance and construction activities, managing self-verification activities and conformance with health and safety requirements, and providing coaching and verification that health and safety systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.

Delivers H&S goals, programs and reporting in accordance with reporting requirements and maintains a series of internal relationships regarding H&S matters in order to identify emerging issues, transfer relevant best practice and promote continuous improvement in H&S-related performance.

Helps to manage the risk assessment process, acting as safety officer in incident management teams and supporting the reporting, investigation and learning from incidents.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Discipline lead for H&S advisors supporting the US Convenience & Mobility

Ensure health of H&S discipline through coaching and development of H&S Advisors

Develop and implement effective and sustainable safety practices to promote retail site compliance, risk reduction and a culture of continuous improvement

Serve as incident investigation SME for health and safety incidents

Develop and implement compliance and audit programs related to OSHA regulations

Guide overall engagement with OSHA regulators and manage reporting

Drive safety through field safety audits and safety observation conversations; and provide leadership in the field by regularly visiting operations/construction/maintenance sites

Support project due diligence

Influence and coach business leadership on H&S regulations and bp policies

Ensure integration with central H&S and global M&C H&S teams for alignment on programs and corporate objective's execution.

Essential Requirements, Education and Skills

Bachelor of Science degree preferred

Minimum 10 years of relevant H&S experience

Advanced technical knowledge/experience in hazard identification, with detailed knowledge of H&S practices and procedures and delivery of safety programs

Team leadership experience

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities

Experience working with regulatory agencies

Operations experience with an understanding of fuel systems; retail experience preferred

Experience in emergency response

Experience in managing OSHA logs and reporting

Great customer management skills and experience, and ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions

Ensure integration with central H&S and M&C global teams for alignment with bp corporate H&S objectives and programs execution.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.