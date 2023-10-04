Health, Safety & Sustainability Manager (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for managing a team to provide advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, managing self-verification activities and conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



Job Description:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050





How you can help shape the future:

We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for identifying HS&S priorities and developing programmes, aligned to the business and local stakeholder needs, that underpins performance delivery. You will collaborate with project teams to drive safety in design, ensure compliance with local regulatory requirements and establish a strong safety culture throughout project development and construction.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Lead the delivery and integration of the bp OFW HS&S plan within the relevant projects in Germany

Lead engagement with the relevant HS&S regulators and statutory consultees, ensuring a system of compliance verification and compliance gap closure

Support the safe and compliant delivery of offshore survey campaigns

Manage the delivery of local HS&S programs, ensuring the impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations

Engage, partner and challenge project teams in managing risks and driving performance improvement.

Work closely with contractors and service partners to drive excellent contractor safety management.

Maintain a good awareness of the HS&S risk profile across the in-country portfolio; escalating or intervening on issues as appropriate.

Acts as a role model for safety, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, BP Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance.

Support and participate in site safety visits to understand effectiveness of safety programs and promote safety culture.

Oversee verification of safety risks and barrier strength across portfolio, supporting assurance as required.

Develop learning culture in the organisation, embedding the incident investigation process.

Develops, monitors and reports leading and lagging safety metrics, aligned with bp and industry practices

Represent bp at relevant offshore wind industry safety groups, forums and events ﻿﻿

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience and Occupational Health and Safety chartership or equivalent experience

At least 10 years’ experience in the construction delivering safety in a lead role

Fluent in German and good communications skills in English

Experience in the offshore/maritime sectors

Competencies to undertake the role of SiGeKo (H&S Coordinator) are desirable.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

#lifeatbp

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.