Join us and become the Health, Safety & Sustainability Advisor within our global offshore wind business where you'll be responsible for, supporting the Health, Safety & Sustainability’s team (HS&S) in giving expert advice to our projects and operations teams, in our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy.



By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high caliber individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to develop & implement HS&S strategies to contribute us in becoming the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for supporting the project teams to establish HS&S priorities and programs that underpin performance delivery. You will collaborate with the bp HS&S team as well as the project teams to drive safety in design, establish & maintain safety requirements and promote a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations.



This role is in support of bp's Offshore Wind sub-entity, part of the Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.



Health, Safety & Sustainability Advisor



What you will deliver:

Actively contribute to the delivery of bp's global safety programs, ensuring the impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations

Engage with partner's and challenge projects and operations teams in managing safety risks and driving performance improvement

Assist in developing & maintaining bp's health & safety operating management system

Develop & maintain health and safety plans for the bid development stage, construction stage and operations stage of the projects

Provide expert safety advice to influence the design, construction and operation of our windfarms and associated infrastructure

Work closely with front line contractors and service partners to embed safety considerations in work execution

Act as a role model for safety, creating the conditions for a strong 'speak up' culture to thrive, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp beliefs, ethics and compliance

Support and participate in site safety visits to understand effectiveness of safety programs and promote safety culture

Coach & support project leadership to assure that safety risks are adequately identified and addressed

Oversee HS&S compliance, and manage regulatory engagement and delivery of related commitments

Support verification of safety risks and barrier strength, supporting JV verification and assurance as required

Promote a safety learning culture in the organization, embedding the incident investigation process

Oversee and support incidents, including classification, investigation and reporting

Monitor relevant leading and lagging safety metrics, highlighting trends and providing actionable insights

Represent bp at relevant offshore wind industry safety groups, forums and events where required

What You will need to be successful:

NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health & Safety

Chartership in Occupational Health and Safety

Global Wind Organization Trained (offshore)

3-5 years of experience in the energy industry delivering safety in an advisor role

Fluent in English

Essential Experience Proven track record of delivering safety through the construction and operations and management phases of projects

Experience of safety coaching and strong communication and group facilitation skills

Experience of developing & maintaining a Heath and Safety management system

Application of practices, processes, and procedures to assure conformance with relevant safety standards and good practice

Competent in Microsoft office

