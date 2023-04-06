Site traffic information and cookies

Health, Safety &amp; Sustainability Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - Scotland - Aberdeen/Dyce, United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145634BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Join us and become the Health, Safety & Sustainability Advisor within our global offshore wind business where you'll be responsible for, supporting the Health, Safety & Sustainability’s team (HS&S) in giving expert advice to our projects and operations teams, in our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy.

By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high caliber individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to develop & implement HS&S strategies to contribute us in becoming the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for supporting the project teams to establish HS&S priorities and programs that underpin performance delivery. You will collaborate with the bp HS&S team as well as the project teams to drive safety in design, establish & maintain safety requirements and promote a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations.

This role is in support of bp's Offshore Wind sub-entity, part of the Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

What you will deliver:
  • Actively contribute to the delivery of bp's global safety programs, ensuring the impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations
  • Engage with partner's and challenge projects and operations teams in managing safety risks and driving performance improvement
  • Assist in developing & maintaining bp's health & safety operating management system
  • Develop & maintain health and safety plans for the bid development stage, construction stage and operations stage of the projects
  • Provide expert safety advice to influence the design, construction and operation of our windfarms and associated infrastructure
  • Work closely with front line contractors and service partners to embed safety considerations in work execution
  • Act as a role model for safety, creating the conditions for a strong 'speak up' culture to thrive, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp beliefs, ethics and compliance
  • Support and participate in site safety visits to understand effectiveness of safety programs and promote safety culture
  • Coach & support project leadership to assure that safety risks are adequately identified and addressed
  • Oversee HS&S compliance, and manage regulatory engagement and delivery of related commitments
  • Support verification of safety risks and barrier strength, supporting JV verification and assurance as required
  • Promote a safety learning culture in the organization, embedding the incident investigation process
  • Oversee and support incidents, including classification, investigation and reporting
  • Monitor relevant leading and lagging safety metrics, highlighting trends and providing actionable insights
  • Represent bp at relevant offshore wind industry safety groups, forums and events where required
What You will need to be successful:
  • NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health & Safety
  • Chartership in Occupational Health and Safety
  • Global Wind Organization Trained (offshore)
  • 3-5 years of experience in the energy industry delivering safety in an advisor role
  • Fluent in English
  • Essential Experience Proven track record of delivering safety through the construction and operations and management phases of projects
  • Experience of safety coaching and strong communication and group facilitation skills
  • Experience of developing & maintaining a Heath and Safety management system
  • Application of practices, processes, and procedures to assure conformance with relevant safety standards and good practice
  • Competent in Microsoft office

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits

