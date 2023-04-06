Join us and become the Health, Safety & Sustainability Advisor within our global offshore wind business where you'll be responsible for, supporting the Health, Safety & Sustainability’s team (HS&S) in giving expert advice to our projects and operations teams, in our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy.
By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high caliber individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to develop & implement HS&S strategies to contribute us in becoming the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for supporting the project teams to establish HS&S priorities and programs that underpin performance delivery. You will collaborate with the bp HS&S team as well as the project teams to drive safety in design, establish & maintain safety requirements and promote a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations.
This role is in support of bp's Offshore Wind sub-entity, part of the Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!