Health, Safety and Sustainability Manager

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Join us and become Regional Health, Safety & Sustainability Manager in Korea where you'll be responsible for providing independent, expert and professional advice to the Head of Country and the Regional Management Team, supporting the design, construction and operation of our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core elemrnt of bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play a leading role in the delivery of this ambition.



We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for identifying HS&S priorities and developing programmes, aligned to the business and local stakeholder needs, that underpins performance delivery. You will collaborate with project teams to drive safety in design and establish a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations

What you will deliver

Lead the delivery and integration of the bp OFW HS&S plan within the relevant projects and operations Lead engagement with the relevant HS&S regulators and statutory consultees, ensuring a system of compliance verification and compliance gap closure

Lead and support the development and implementation of offshore wind requirements to achieve our HS&S goals

Manage the delivery of local HS&S programmes, ensuring the impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations

Engage, partner and challenge projects and operations teams in managing risks and driving performance improvement.

Lead the HS&S team and provide team performance management, technical development and coaching support.

Work closely with contractors and service partners to drive excellent contractor safety management. Maintain a good awareness of the HS&S risk profile across the in-country portfolio; escalating or intervening on issues as appropriate.

Acts as a role model for safety, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, BP Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance.

Support and participate in site safety visits to understand effectiveness of safety programmes and promote safety culture.

Coach & support projects leadership to assure that all HS&S risks are adequately identified and addressed.

Oversee verification of safety risks and barrier strength across portfolio, supporting JV assurance as required.

Develop learning culture in the organisation, embedding the incident investigation process.

Develops, monitors and reports leading and lagging safety metrics for the offshore wind portfolio, aligned with bp and industry practices