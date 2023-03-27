Health, Safety and Sustainability Manager

Join us and become Regional Health, Safety & Sustainability Manager in Korea where you'll be responsible for providing independent, expert and professional advice to the Head of Country and the Regional Management Team, supporting the design, construction and operation of our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core elemrnt of bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play a leading role in the delivery of this ambition.
We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for identifying HS&S priorities and developing programmes, aligned to the business and local stakeholder needs, that underpins performance delivery. You will collaborate with project teams to drive safety in design and establish a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations
What you will deliver