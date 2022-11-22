Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.



bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.



We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Health & Safety Lead Lead will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new offshore wind development opportunities. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental / permitting and procurement / supply chain disciplines.



This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team.

Health & Safety Lead, offshore wind

In this role You will:

Partner with the line in managing Health & Safety risks and driving performance improvement to engage, understand and meet customer needs and provide expertise for supporting day to day operations.

Lead the Health & Safety team and provide team performance management, technical development and coaching support.

Lead and support the implementation of the Health & Safety requirements to achieve Health & Safety performance improvement in line with business strategy.

Deliver the Health & Safety expectations in support of Health & Safety Manager and Project Management team.

Work closely with all contractors and service partners to assure that contractor management satisfactorily address all safety issues and risks associated with offshore wind project projects and operations.

Be responsible for maintaining a good awareness of the risk profile for the offshore wind project projects and operations by evaluating workplace / operational hazards and developing strategies for risk management.

Act as a role model for Health & Safety, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, BP Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance.

Carry out regular site Health & Safety visits ensuring the frequency of visits reflect ongoing offshore wind project projects and operations activities.

Provide guidance and advice to the workforce concerning Health & Safety procedures / programmes, hazard identification and promotional activities.

Coach & support projects leadership to assure that all Health & Safety risks associated with offshore wind project projects and operations (including construction) on site are adequately identified and addressed.

Embed the Health & Safety self-verification and oversight framework ensuring Health & Safety risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Embed the incident investigation process, lead and participate in investigations to determine causal and contributory factors and develop recommendations.

Report on Heath & Safety metrics and supports the management of the process to develop insights from Health & Safety metrics analysis, self-verification and incident investigation findings.

Advise on emerging risks and Health & Safety improvement opportunities and provides direction to improve the Health & Safety performance.

Support the projects team to develop and implement emergency response plans related to project / operations activity.

What You will need to be successful: