Health and Safety manager, UK hydrogen and carbon capture and storage delivery unit

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



The UK Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage delivery unit (UK H2 & CCS) will undertake the blue and green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage projects in the North East of the UK. This will consist of building the carbon transport and storage business of the Northern Endurance Partnership, building the power generating station and carbon capture plant for Net Zero Teesside (NZT) power, building the blue hydrogen project, H2Teesside, and the green hydrogen project, HyGreen. The Humber elements of the East Coast Cluster (ECC) will also join the unit when any purchase of the assets from National Grid is completed, currently expected to be in 1Q 2024, the onshore Humber carbon capture pipeline is 130km high pressure, dense phase carbon transportation pipeline, decarbonizing industry on the Humber.The Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects enable the decarbonization of a cluster of carbon intensive businesses on Teesside, by 2030. NZT will be the UK’s first commercial scale, full chain CCS project, and has the potential to capture up to 10 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide emissions per annum – making a significant contribution toward the UK reaching its net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050. The blue and green hydrogen projects will also aim to decarbonise local industry, domestic fuel and heavy road transportation.



We are looking for a Health and Safety (H&S) manager, who will have oversight of all aspects of the project including onshore civils construction on the power, carbon capture and hydrogen plants; onshore pipeline construction of the CO2, fuel gas and Hydrogen pipelines and the offshore construction elements of the carbon transportation pipeline and infield infrastructure. This role does not have oversight of any wells activity. The role will have all 6 of the H&S resources reporting to it, which will be a mix of staff and contract agency personnel.

The aim is for the successful applicant for the role to commence in 3Q 2024, prior to the final investment decision (FID) of the projects.

About the location:

The H&S manager role is based in the UK and will support all of the project activities in the Unit, the project team is based in Sunbury with a local office in Teesside. Contractors will have offices in the UK and Teesside.

Be the owner of the relationship with regulators such as the UK Health and Safety Executive; and accountable for the system and process to ensure that H&S licenses and consents are progressed in a timely manner so that work can start when planned and ongoing construction activity aligns with UK regulations

Be accountable for effective H&S oversight of work at all locations so that the health and safety effort is proactive, positive and engaging

Be accountable for the H&S performance reporting system to ensure that the line organisation is provided with accurate performance data on which to base any decision on H&S performance on

Be accountable for facilitating the Unit Safety and Operational Risk Committee (SORC) and work with the senior HSE&C manager, RCE&S manager, engineering manager and quality manager to ensure suitable coverage at the SORC

Be accountable for ensuring that higher hazard activities are identified by the line organisation and that these activities are suitably assessed and managed to ensure risk are ALARP

Be accountable for the line leadership of the H&S individuals in the team, currently planned to ramp-up to six full time personnel

Be a key player in maintaining the culture and mentality already progressed on the projects

Be accountable for implementing the H&S / Crisis, Continuity Management Emergency response (CCM&ER) and Security requirements in MPcp and the projects HSE practice



You will need to be degree educated, but not necessarily in H&S Management. Having a membership of a recognised health or safety organisation is beneficial.

It would be essential that you have:

A demonstrable record of working on large complex onshore and offshore projects with multiple contractors, regulators and key partners

A demonstrable track record of leading people

A demonstrable track record of setting standards on high class safety standard, openness, reporting and speaking up

It would also be desirable that you have previous experience of working with UK H&S regulators and within the UK H&S regulatory regime.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



