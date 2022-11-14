Health and Wellbeing Advisor

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to provide technical occupational health support to meet Operating Management System (OMS) and regulatory obligations, acting as point of contact for contract health service providers to verify BP objectives and requirements are met, and supporting the delivery of occupational health programmes.

Role Synopsis

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching on health and wellbeing related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations and living bp’s purpose. Take accountability for the performance of these activities and drive the right health and wellbeing behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.

Support the T&S Health manager in the delivery of entity’s occupational health programmes, with a particular focus on promotion of workplace health and well-being

Provide technical occupational health & wellbeing expertise to entity and community stakeholders to meet Operating Management Standards (OMS) and regulatory obligations (OMS 3.4 and Health aspects of 4.6; 3.6; 4.3; 8.1; 6.8; 4.2; 7.1; 5.1; 5.2, 4.1)

Act as single point of contact for contract health service providers to verify BP objectives and requirements are met.

Act as the technical expert for Wellbeing in support of the T&S health manager

Provide wellbeing expertise to functional groups (HR, Legal, Procurement), HSSE, Emergency Response and Leadership as required within the T&S entity.

Promote workplace health and well-being and provide strategic input to the wellness programmes where applicable.

Develop, maintain, and deliver training materials relating to health and wellbeing programmes and carry out training as required.

Collate and disseminate management information on the health status of the workforce and utilization of services.

Deliver Power BI dashboards to support the business driving an in identifying emerging health and well-being issues, highlighting areas of opportunity and improvement using for example data from Pulse, Pulse-live, WELL sessions etc.

Under the direction of the T&S Health manager, oversee operational support to the business in the management of fitness for work/task through health assessment programmes , and working with health partners and stakeholders in health risk management programmess (including health surveillance, drugs and alcohol, ergonomics and fatigue management, travel health, infection control and disease prevention, emergency medical response, etc.).

Have an understanding of the management of ill health through disability and case management programs and advise personnel, HR and line managers on aspects of sickness absence, rehabilitation and return to work.

Under the direction of the T&S Health Manager establish, manage, monitor and evaluate occupational health and wellbeing service contracts as per company procurement standards.

Issuing and maintaining health and wellbeing related procedures and training

Review and as required develop any health and wellbeing procedures, programmes and training for, or requested by the business and interface with the T&S Health manager where appropriate.

Conducting Health & Wellbeing related activities in support of OMS conformance and HSE regulatory compliance

Compile correspondence and reports to the T&S Health Manager for managers, external agencies and/or external health and wellbeing programmes as required. Provide reporting of statistical data and health metrics as required (e.g. OA Reporting)

Appropriately qualified health or other professional holding a recognized qualification of certificate/diploma/degree in the field of occupational health, wellbeing or health.

