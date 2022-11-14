Health and Wellbeing Advisor

Grade H Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to provide technical occupational health support to meet Operating Management System (OMS) and regulatory obligations, acting as point of contact for contract health service providers to verify BP objectives and requirements are met, and supporting the delivery of occupational health programmes.
Role Synopsis
