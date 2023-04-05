Job summary

The Health and Wellbeing Advisor is responsible for providing advice, support, and coaching on health and wellbeing related matters in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations and living bp’s purpose. Take accountability for the performance of these activities and drive the right health and wellbeing behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.

Support the T&S Health manager in the delivery of entity’s occupational health and wellbeing strategy, ensuring any programmes both complement any reward and wellbeing programmes via P&C including ThriveUS.

Provide technical occupational health & wellbeing expertise to entity and community stakeholders to meet Operating Management Standards (OMS) and regulatory obligations (OMS 3.4 and Health aspects of 4.6; 3.6; 4.3; 8.1; 6.8; 4.2; 7.1; 5.1; 5.2, 4.1)

Act as single point of contact for contract health service providers at the T&S interface level, to verify BP objectives and requirements are met.

Key accountabilities:

Advising the business on continuously improving HSE-related performance

Act as the technical expert for health and wellbeing in support of the T&S health manager

Provide health and wellbeing expertise to functional groups (HR/P&C, Legal, Procurement), HSSE, Emergency Response and Leadership as required within the T&S entity.

Promote workplace health and well-being and provide strategic feedback to the wellness programmes where applicable.

Develop, maintain, and deliver training materials relating to health and wellbeing programs and carry out training as required.

Collate and disseminate management information on the health status of the workforce and utilization of services.

Deliver (Power BI) dashboards to illustrate health data and identify trends. Support the business by identifying emerging health and well-being issues, highlighting areas of opportunity and improvement using for example data from Pulse, Pulse-live, wellbeing index, WELL sessions etc.

Under the direction of the T&S Health manager, coordinate operational support to the business in the management of fitness for work/task through health assessment programs, and working with health partners and stakeholders in health risk management programs (including health surveillance, drugs and alcohol, ergonomics and fatigue management, travel health, infection control and disease prevention, emergency medical response, etc.).

Have an understanding of the management of ill health through disability and case management programs and advise personnel, HR and line managers on aspects of sickness absence, rehabilitation and return to work.

Under the direction of the T&S Health Manager establish, manage, monitor and evaluate occupational health and wellbeing service contracts as per company procurement standards.

Issuing and maintaining health and wellbeing related procedures and training

Review and as required develop any health and wellbeing procedures, programs and training for, or requested by the business and work with the T&S Health manager where appropriate.

Conducting Health & Wellbeing related activities in support of OMS conformance and HSE regulatory compliance

Compile correspondence and reports to the T&S Health Manager for managers, external agencies and/or external health and wellbeing programs as required. Provide reporting of statistical data and health metrics as required. (e.g. OA Reporting)

Essential education:

Appropriately qualified health or other professional holding a recognized qualification of certificate/diploma/degree in the field of occupational health, wellbeing or health.

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!