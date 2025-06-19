Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Health solutions lead

Health solutions lead

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ091917
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Description:

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from several Business & Technology Centers and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. 

The purpose of Solution Lead (SL) is to own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people. The SL will build strong partnerships across P&C – with the relevant center(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams. The Solution Lead will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation.

Role Purpose

Own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, ensuring efficient service delivery through strong partnerships and technical expertise.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage the Health solutions within Reward and Wellbeing Solutions team

  • Maintain health and operational integrity of solutions

  • Build positive relationships with vendors, Technology, PC&C, and O&A colleagues

  • Oversee a portfolio of global specific solutions for Health (e.g. Cority)

  • Ensure compliance with regulatory data privacy and digital security requirements

  • Manage a prioritized backlog of changes, focusing on maintenance and fixes

  • Research and resolve process and technical problems, recommend solutions

  • Collaborate with collaborators, especially the Health & Wellbeing COE, and Technology

  • Plan, cost, and implement continuous improvements to solutions

  • Develop and implement plans for design, requirements gathering, configuration, testing, and deployment of changes

  • Plan and implement meaningful aspects of change projects, act as product owner

  • Facilitate design sessions, lead configuration, coordinate testing, and implement cutover

  • Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate functional and technical impacts of decisions

  • Maintain all operational and user documentation

  • Support bp as a thought-leader in relevant technology through external networking and tech landscape analysis

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

  • Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

  • 5+ years of experience in HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and experience of relevant configuration and / or process support

  • Actively working to develop capability with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Behavioral:

  • Independent judgement and team contribution

  • Experience contributing to great employee/user experiences

Technical:

  • Digital fluency for implementing high-quality digital products and solutions

  • Independent judgement and team contribution

  • Knowledge of HR information systems and experience in designing/configuring business processes

  • Translating business requirements into functional designs

  • Solid attention to detail

  • Strong security and confidentiality practices

  • Problem solving, solve, and analytical skills with continuous learning

  • People and business focus aligned with end user/business and bp strategy

  • Stakeholder management and ability to influence key business stakeholders

  • Evaluating and driving value-add solutions to improve business engagement

  • Outstanding verbal and written communication skills with a passion for customer service

  • Project management experience with Agile and Waterfall methodologies

  • Business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition, documentation, test planning, deployment approaches

  • Accurate information collection to understand and assess client needs

  • Adept documentation abilities for business requirements, configuration documentation, test scripts, and meeting notes

  • Prioritizing feature work and performing tasks independently with timely follow-up and resolution

  • Ability to work on multiple concurrent projects with minimal direction

Desirable Experience

  • Sound understanding of trends in Health Solutions 

  • Experience working within a global organization, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Development, Communication, Configuration management and release, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Developing and implementing strategy, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Managing volatility, Market Scanning, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Product Ownership, Project and programme management, Talent Strategy, Testing and quality assurance, User Experience Design


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

