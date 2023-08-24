Job summary

As part of the Help Desk Team, the Help Desk Analyst is responsible for handling all field operation needs relating to facility maintenance, guest services, point-of-sale software and hardware, and financial reporting applications/communications to ensure in-store business continuity. Responsibilities include: phone support, equipment troubleshooting, process training, and dispatching of additional on-site support.

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



As part of the Help Desk Team, the Help Desk Analyst is responsible for handling all field operation needs relating to facility maintenance, guest services, point-of-sale software and hardware, and financialreporting applications/communications to ensure in-store business continuity.Responsibilities include: phone support, equipment troubleshooting, process training, and dispatching of additional on-site support.



What you will deliver: Provide immediate assistance by phone for IT-related application or hardware failures

Provide first-level phone support of facility maintenance issues

Track and follow-up on existing or repetitive trouble tickets

Enter all field issues into call tracking software complete with troubleshooting steps and additional information and dispatch, as applicable

Provide exceptional customer service to our guests and team members

Perform additional duties as assigned What you will need to be successful: Associate's degee in a computer discipline or relevant technical education with experience

High-level computer knowledge in both hardware and software

Networking and general application support

Minimum 2 years Help Desk/Call Center experience

Retail experience, preferably in a convenience store or equivalent venue

Superior customer service skills

Clear communication skills

Team-oriented approach

Basic familiarity with convenience store food and facility equipment Knowledge/Skills Ability to communicate effectively with company personnel, customers, business and professional people at all levels.

Advanced Networking Skills

Sharepoint experience.

Team-oriented approach You will work with: You will be working with a tenured team of individuals who are strong technically and OWN IT every day by supporting our stores and resolving the issues that impact the business. We are serious about taking care of our guests and our stores, but we also love having fun while we do it!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.