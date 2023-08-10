Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team at our Szeged location and advance your career as a



Helpdesk Team Lead

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. To achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

In this role you will:

Lead a team of varied Procurement Helpdesk professionals, to support various bp businesses with a range of procurement activities.

Set clear team goals and manage the day-to-day operations of the team to ensure customer service levels are delivered.

Champion continuous improvement initiatives e.g., identify and implement improvement opportunities to standardize, digitize, and/or automate processes, development initiatives for the team.

Accountable for implementing new/re-designed processes and making sure the processes are operated properly within the team.

Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture, motivate team members.

Coach and develop the team members to ensure right capability and knowledge is kept at its continuity and at a high-quality standard.

Act as second level escalation point for team members, and accountable for issue resolutions

Management of appropriate stakeholder relationships within the GBS and build professional relationships with businesses/functions.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required.

Fluency in English & German

Minimum 4 years business experience is required (leading a team)

Demonstrated process expertise in PTP (procure to purchase) domain, Customer Services or Supply Chain Management

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team.

Relevant previous experience in a leadership and supporting continuous improvement position with similar accountabilities.

Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools such as SRM7, ARIBA and techniques to guide, motivate, train and support staff and makes full use of opportunities to coach and develop direct reports or virtual teams to maximize their performance, leadership, and development potential.

Project management and organizational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport, and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



