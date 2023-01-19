High Performance Computing Developer Intern

The high-performance computing team operates bp’s supercomputing center, which is used by scientists across bp to develop new technologies in subsurface imaging, simulations of hydrocarbon and carbon sequestration reservoirs, wind, and other renewable energy technologies. The HPC team ensures that our center – with 22 petaflops of computing power and 60 petabytes of storage – runs smoothly and efficiently.
HPC Developers work alongside our customers in the technology and research teams to develop and optimize their simulation and data processing tools. We are looking for candidates with passion for computational science, software development, and a curiosity about working with domain scientists to understand and develop their ideas into practical tools.