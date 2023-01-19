High Performance Computing Developer Intern

Job summary

The high-performance computing team operates bp’s supercomputing center, which is used by scientists across bp to develop new technologies in subsurface imaging, simulations of hydrocarbon and carbon sequestration reservoirs, wind, and other renewable energy technologies. The HPC team ensures that our center – with 22 petaflops of computing power and 60 petabytes of storage – runs smoothly and efficiently.

HPC Developers work alongside our customers in the technology and research teams to develop and optimize their simulation and data processing tools. We are looking for candidates with passion for computational science, software development, and a curiosity about working with domain scientists to understand and develop their ideas into practical tools.

The role of the HPC developer is to:

Develop and implement new algorithms on our large-scale Linux clusters. This will often involve OpenMP and MPI programming on parallel computing systems.

Optimize existing and new codes to ensure they run efficiently on a variety of compute architectures, which may include CPUs and GPUs

Build and improve software tools that improve our efficiency at using large Linux clusters

Develop and implement visualization tools to support our users

Support and assist research scientists with their software development

Work with HPC users and their business partners to understand their computing needs and accelerate time to results for business-critical applications

Minimum requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

Moderate programming experience in Python, Fortran, C/C++, MPI/OpenMP or other scientific programming languages

On a case-by-case basis, BP will support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment

Seeking a Master's or PhD degree

Preferred requirements