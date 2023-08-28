High Performance Computing Graduate - Houston, TX

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade J: Responsible for supporting service delivery through providing technical support to resolve incidents and investigate problems, performing activities in line with agreed service levels and using developing technical capabilities to support fault resolution when required. Specialism: Operations Support.



Job Description:

Job Title: HPC Computational Science Specialist Graduate

Function/Department: I&E Digital Enterprise, Compute Platforms, High-Performance Computing

Discipline: Enterprise Technology Engineering, HPC CoP

Role Synopsis:

The high-performance computing team operates bp’s supercomputing center, which is used by scientists across the company to develop new technologies in subsurface imaging, simulations of hydrocarbon and carbon sequestration reservoirs, wind, molecular biology, lubricants, etc.

HPC Developers work alongside our customers in the technology and research teams to develop and optimize their simulation, ML and data processing tools. We are looking for candidates with enthusiasm for computational science, software development, and an interest in working with domain scientists to understand and develop their ideas into practical tools.

The role of the HPC developer can include:

Development and implementation of new scientific algorithms on our large-scale Linux clusters. This will often involve OpenMP and MPI programming on parallel computing systems.

Development and optimization of ML and reinforcement learning algorithms applied to subsurface resource and renewable energy problems.

Optimization of codes to ensure they run effectively on a variety of compute architectures, which may include CPUs and GPUs.

Development of software tools that improve our effectiveness at using large Linux clusters.

Development of visualization tools for scientific data.

Supporting research scientists with their software development projects.

Minimum Requirements:

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Seeking a Master's or PhD degree in Engineering, Geophysics, Computer Science, Physics or Math

Moderate programing experience in Python, Fortran, C/C++, MPI/OpenMP, TensorFlow/PyTorch or other scientific programing languages

On a case-by-case basis, BP will support immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



