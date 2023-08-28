High Performance Computing Graduate - Houston, TX

Grade J Responsible for supporting service delivery through providing technical support to resolve incidents and investigate problems, performing activities in line with agreed service levels and using developing technical capabilities to support fault resolution when required. Specialism: Operations Support.
Job Title: HPC Computational Science Specialist Graduate
Function/Department: I&E Digital Enterprise, Compute Platforms, High-Performance Computing
Discipline: Enterprise Technology Engineering, HPC CoP
Role Synopsis:
The high-performance computing team operates bp’s supercomputing center, which is used by scientists across the company to develop new technologies in subsurface imaging, simulations of hydrocarbon and carbon sequestration reservoirs, wind, molecular biology, lubricants, etc.
HPC Developers work alongside our customers in the technology and research teams to develop and optimize their simulation, ML and data processing tools. We are looking for candidates with enthusiasm for computational science, software development, and an interest in working with domain scientists to understand and develop their ideas into practical tools.
The role of the HPC developer can include:
