High Performance Computing Intern - Houston, TX

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The high-performance computing team operates bp’s supercomputing center, which is used by scientists across bp to develop new technologies in subsurface imaging, simulations of hydrocarbon and carbon sequestration reservoirs, wind, and other renewable energy technologies. The HPC team ensures that our center – with 25 petaflops of computing power and 65 petabytes of storage – runs smoothly and efficiently.

HPC Developers work alongside our customers in the technology and research teams to develop and optimize their simulation and data processing tools. We are looking for candidates with enthusiasm for computational science, software development, and an interest in working with domain scientists to understand and develop their ideas into practical tools.

The role of the HPC developer is to:

Develop and implement new algorithms on our large-scale Linux clusters. This will often involve OpenMP and MPI programming on parallel computing systems.

Optimize existing and new codes to ensure they run effectively on a variety of compute architectures, which may include CPUs and GPUs

Create and improve software tools that improve our effectiveness at using large Linux clusters

Develop and implement visualization tools to support our users

Support and assist research scientists with their software development

Work with HPC users and their business partners to understand their computing needs and accelerate time to results for business-critical applications

Minimum requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

Moderate programing experience in Python, Fortran, C/C++, MPI/OpenMP or other scientific programing languages

On a case-by-case basis, BP will support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment

Seeking a Master's or PhD degree

Preferred requirements

Must be available for a continuous 12 week period for duration of internship

Majoring in Geophysics, Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics or other closely related discipline

Will also consider candidates majoring in the following: Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil or Geologic Engineering



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.