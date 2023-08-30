High Performance Computing Intern - Houston, TX

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Grade K
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The high-performance computing team operates bp’s supercomputing center, which is used by scientists across bp to develop new technologies in subsurface imaging, simulations of hydrocarbon and carbon sequestration reservoirs, wind, and other renewable energy technologies. The HPC team ensures that our center – with 25 petaflops of computing power and 65 petabytes of storage – runs smoothly and efficiently.
HPC Developers work alongside our customers in the technology and research teams to develop and optimize their simulation and data processing tools. We are looking for candidates with enthusiasm for computational science, software development, and an interest in working with domain scientists to understand and develop their ideas into practical tools.
The role of the HPC developer is to:
Minimum requirements
Preferred requirements
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.