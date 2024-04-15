Human Performance Advisor - North Sea

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

This exciting role joins the Safety Culture, Human Performance, & Safety Science team to shape and drive delivery of bp’s human performance strategy within bp’s North Sea business to enhance the safety culture and embed human performance across bp’s North Sea operations, which include production, wells and projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Shaping and driving delivery of the human performance strategy across bp’s North Sea business which will include a strong focus on safety critical task analysis and the ability to contribute to the human factors requirements of major projects.

Influence and support the wider development of and implementation of bp’s human performance strategy across Production by providing leadership (strategy and direction)

Enhances safety culture and leadership across bp’s North Sea business through development of content and engagements with the business to continue implementation of bp’s Safety Leadership Principles

Building Human Performance Capability across the North Sea business

Coaching the line and functional leaders on the practical application of Human Performance Tools

Competency development of North Sea Human Performance Champions, preferably qualified to be a pathway mentor approved by CIEHF.

Supports the bp global Human Performance Network comprised of other bp subject matter experts embedded in the businesses and enablers to share successful practices and continuous improvements, build capability and foster professional pride in the field.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

Technical human factors and ergonomics experience is vital. This role is not as HSE generalist position.

Practical experience in the following areas: Application of human performance principles and the tools and techniques of human factors including safety culture and leadership, safety critical task analysis, managing safe work, procedures and job aides, learning and incident investigation, and human factors in projects.

Track record of influencing in their part of the business:

Promoting the human performance perspective in their business and applications of associated tools and techniques from human factors and ergonomics

Development and coaching personnel in Human Performance/Human Factors

Knowledge of relevant regulatory requirements

Key non-technical skills: Influencing, , critical thinking, human-centered approach, coaching/mentoring, facilitation skills and a growth mindset.

Essential Qualifications:

Bachelors and/or Masters degree in the following disciplines: Human Factors, Industrial/Engineering Psychology, HSE or closely allied subject areas

Human Factors related qualification: Registered Member of the Chartered Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors or can meet/exceed those qualifications through experience and a willingness to apply within the first year

Desired Experience & Qualifications:

Incident investigation experience

Work experience close to front-line operations

The role will require travel offshore from time to time, therefore, you will be required to complete and maintain the UKCS relevant industry offshore training

Key Interfaces:

Offshore operational teams, HSE&C team, process and operational safety, contractor management, risk, systems and learning

Various bp businesses and human performance roles

Various industry human performance forums and their representatives

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Human Factors, Human Factors Ergonomics



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.