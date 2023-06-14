Human Performance & Safety Culture Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Join us and become Human Performance Specialist within our global offshore wind business where you'll be responsible for providing independent, expert human performance advice to our projects and operations teams, supporting the design, construction and operation of our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead human performance and learning strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for setting the direction on human performance and learning, identifying priorities and developing programmes that underpin performance delivery. You will collaborate with project teams across the globe to drive safety in design, establish safety requirements and promote a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations. This role is in support of bp's Offshore Wind sub-entity, part of the Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Join us and become Human Performance Specialist within our global offshore wind business where you'll be responsible for providing independent, expert human performance advice to our projects and operations teams, supporting the design, construction and operation of our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy.By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead human performance and learning strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for setting the direction on human performance and learning, identifying priorities and developing programmes that underpin performance delivery. You will collaborate with project teams across the globe to drive safety in design, establish safety requirements and promote a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations.This role is in support of bp's Offshore Wind sub-entity, part of the Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Job Description:

Human Performance & Safety Culture Specialist



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



What you will deliver:

Manage the delivery of global human performance and learning programmes, ensuring the impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations

Building Human Performance capability across the global offshore wind business

Coaches the line and functional leaders on the practical application of Human Performance tools

Engage, partner and challenge projects and operations teams in managing human performance risks and driving performance improvement

Provide expert advice on human performance to influence the design, construction and operation of our windfarms

Work closely with front line contractors and service partners to embed human performance considerations in work execution

Act as a role model for safety, building the conditions where a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture thrive, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, BP beliefs, ethics and compliance

Support and participate in site safety visits to understand effectiveness of Human Performance and safety programmes

Coach & support projects leadership to assure that human performance risks are adequately identified and addressed

Oversee verification of safety risks and barrier strength across portfolio, supporting Joint Venture assurance as required

Develop a safety learning culture within Global Offshore Wind and embed the incident investigation process

Develop, monitor and report relevant leading and lagging safety metrics for the offshore wind portfolio, aligned with bp and industry practices

Represent bp at relevant offshore wind industry safety groups, forums and events

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelors and/or Masters degree in the following disciplines: Human Factors, Industrial / Engineering Psychology, Behavioural Science

Human Factors-related qualification: Chartered / Registered Psychologist; Chartered / Registered Human Factors by a recognised entity

At least 5 years experience in the energy industry delivering safety in a lead role

Fluent in English

Proven experience as a Human Factors Professional or Industrial Psychologist

Practical experience in the following areas: Application of systems thinking and systems engineering, application of behavioural and cognitive sciences to safety, Human Factors in incident investigations, procedure writing and management, task analysis, ergonomics and design, executive coaching, group facilitation skills

Able to engage stakeholders at all levels of the organisation, from senior leaders to front line operators

Track record of strategic thinking and influencing the direction of an organization

Application of practices, processes, and procedures to assure conformance with relevant ergonomic and human factors standards

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.