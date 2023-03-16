Human Performance & Safety Culture Specialist

Join us and become Human Performance Specialist within our global offshore wind business where you'll be responsible for providing independent, expert human performance advice to our projects and operations teams, supporting the design, construction and operation of our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy.
By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead human performance and learning strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for setting the direction on human performance and learning, identifying priorities and developing programmes that underpin performance delivery. You will collaborate with project teams across the globe to drive safety in design, establish safety requirements and promote a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations.
This role is in support of bp's Offshore Wind sub-entity, part of the Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!