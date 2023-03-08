Human Resources Partner

Job summary

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp’s businesses, defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, high-performing teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgement, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and best practice.



The role holder operates as a member of a business leadership team acting as a strategic business partner providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, and bp’s Who we Are beliefs.





About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. This role is based in Dakar, Senegal and will be part of the regional M&S team supporting various bp’s exciting business entities in region.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



People fundamentals

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of the business

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Develops a deep understanding of the business and the people they support

Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.

Leverages best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies by connecting across P&C teams

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of bp's Who we Are beliefs

Right people, right place, right time

Create & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment

Drives talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values

Environments where people & performance thrive

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and overseeing the ongoing and annual reward processes.

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.

Leverages agile methodologies to maximize value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).

Lead working groups in co-creating fit-for-purpose HR solutions, products, and services with subject-matter experts

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND CAPABILITIES REQUIRED:



Education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Usually requires at least 10 years’ experience in Human Resources

Proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development.

Strong leadership capability and a role-model of best practices in building capability, coaching and driving high performance.

Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, with demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results.

Experience with organisational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations. Speaks English and French.



Desirable Criteria Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc

Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.

MBA or Master’s degree relevant for Humana Resources

Key Capabilities Partnering with the business & coaching for success

Proactive talent management & Employee relations

Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled

Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed

Delivering through bp’s Who we Are beliefs

Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stakeholders

