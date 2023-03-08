Human Resources Partner

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp’s businesses, defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, high-performing teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgement, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and best practice.
The role holder operates as a member of a business leadership team acting as a strategic business partner providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, and bp’s Who we Are beliefs.
About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. This role is based in Dakar, Senegal and will be part of the regional M&S team supporting various bp’s exciting business entities in region.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
People fundamentals
Grade GResponsible for defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing HR support for a broad spectrum of HR activities based on advanced experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of HR initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and best practice.