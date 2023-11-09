Human Resources Partner

Entity:People & Culture
ROLE SYNOPSIS:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
People fundamentals
Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of the business
Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people
Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions
Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.
Develops a deep understanding of the business and the people they support
Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.
Leverages best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies by connecting across P&C teams
Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of bp's Who we Are beliefs
Right people, right place, right time
Create & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate
Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand
Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment
Drives talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values
Environments where people & performance thrive
Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and overseeing the ongoing and annual reward processes.
Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.
Leverages agile methodologies to maximize value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).
Lead working groups in co-creating fit-for-purpose HR solutions, products, and services with subject-matter experts
Key capabilities
Partnering with the business & coaching for success
Proactive talent management & Employee relations
Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled
Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed
Delivering through bp’s Who we Are beliefs
Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stakeholders
JOB HOLDER REQUIREMENTS:
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Requires at least 10 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development.
Strong leadership capability and a role-model of best practices in building capability, coaching and driving high performance.
Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, with demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results.
Experience with organisational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations.
Speaks English, Arabic, and French.
Good English communication. Must be able to read, write and speak
Anti-Bribery & Anti-Corruption- bp has instituted and maintains policies and procedures designed to prevent any activity or conduct which would violate any anti-bribery or anti-corruption law or regulation applicable
APPLICATIONS OPEN TO MAURITANIAN CITIZENS ONLY
ONLY CV'S SUBMITTED IN ENGLISH WILL BE REVIEWED
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.
Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.
MBA or Master’s degree relevant for Human Resources
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.