Human Resources Specialist

Entity:People & Culture
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Role provides support on a wide variety of People administration activities across our businesses.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Provide support on local lifecycle employee processes and production of required letters and contracts.
Provide administration support with any legal, fiscal and regulatory processes.
Providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.
Streamline and continuously improve HR processes (e.g. templates, automation in processing) in close cooperation with team colleagues from "People Services" in other global business service centres
Active participation in HR projects (e.g. local implementation of global guidelines, system changes)
Responsible for the administration of local benefits where required
Commercial training, ideally a business degree (BA) with a focus on HR
Good English communication. Must be able to read, write and speak.
Only CV’s submitted in English will be reviewed
APPLICATIONS OPEN TO MAURITANIAN CITIZENS ONLY
High level of detail, organized and independent way of working
High service orientation, precise and discreet way of working, hands-on mentality
Capacity to keep track of numerous ongoing tasks, strong sense of integrity
Able to be responsive in a fast paced, demanding operational environment
Comfortable in working in a highly complex matrix organization
Used to working in a team
Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption- bp has instituted and maintains policies and procedures designed to prevent any activity or conduct which would violate any anti-bribery or anti-corruption law or regulation applicable
Workday
Case management systems
Excellent skills in Office products
Familiar with local legislation and government requirements
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.