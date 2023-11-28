Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Human Resources Specialist

Human Resources Specialist

Human Resources Specialist

  • Location Mauritania - Nouakchott
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ070691
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Summary:

Role provides support on a wide variety of People administration activities across our businesses.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

  • Provide support on local lifecycle employee processes and production of required letters and contracts.

  • Provide administration support with any legal, fiscal and regulatory processes.

  • Providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

  • Streamline and continuously improve HR processes (e.g. templates, automation in processing) in close cooperation with team colleagues from "People Services" in other global business service centres

  • Active participation in HR projects (e.g. local implementation of global guidelines, system changes)

  • Responsible for the administration of local benefits where required

Jobholder Requirements:

Essential Education

  • Commercial training, ideally a business degree (BA) with a focus on HR

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • Good English communication. Must be able to read, write and speak.

  • Only CV’s submitted in English will be reviewed

  • APPLICATIONS OPEN TO MAURITANIAN CITIZENS ONLY

  • High level of detail, organized and independent way of working

  • High service orientation, precise and discreet way of working, hands-on mentality

  • Capacity to keep track of numerous ongoing tasks, strong sense of integrity

  • Able to be responsive in a fast paced, demanding operational environment

  • Comfortable in working in a highly complex matrix organization

  • Used to working in a team

  • Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption- bp has instituted and maintains policies and procedures designed to prevent any activity or conduct which would violate any anti-bribery or anti-corruption law or regulation applicable

Desirable Technical Criteria

  • Workday

  • Case management systems

  • Excellent skills in Office products

  • Familiar with local legislation and government requirements


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp