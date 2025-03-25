Human Rights Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

This role will support the Human Rights Lead and VP Social Sustainability to:

Assess, develop and coordinate responses to emerging human rights issues, including articles, external queries, complaints, etc.

Monitor external human rights trends and developments

Develop qualitative and qualitative performance metrics to track internal progress and effectiveness with respect to human rights performance – as part of CSDDD compliance

Work with the social performance community / central squad to keep them informed of human rights trends and mainstream human rights into social performance work of bp

Support the development of enhanced human rights due diligence or other approaches, including those identified through CSRD / CSDDD needs analysis

Key Accountabilities:

Work with functions and human rights leads to identify, analyse and respond to external human rights allegations, queries, complaints, etc. Responsible for developing draft responses, under supervision of Human Rights Lead, keeping track of responses and developing an 'issues/allegations’ log.

Support Human Rights lead in external relationship management, maintaining a schedule of annual engagements and updating information in Borealis as needed

Conduct horizon scanning, monitor external trends and use this together with queries, and regulatory developments, as an input to determine help Human Rights Lead and VP Social Sustainability, and other SMEs in key functions to develop proposals to modify or enhance its approach to human rights risk and impact management at asset level

Support the analysis of bp’s current processes and systems for human rights due diligence, including meaningful collaborator engagement and remedy, to identify potential opportunities for improvement.

Support the development and implementation of potential opportunities for improvement through development of standards and approaches, e.g. around local grievance mechanisms, escalation and remedy, approaches to meaningful collaborator engagement and consultation, etc.

Support the development and maintenance of an annual human rights saliency review processes.

Support the review and identification of internal processes to align escalation and remedy of potentially significant local human rights issues identified.

Work with functions and businesses to develop bp culture such that identification and remedy of human rights issues is celebrated and there is greater psychological safety around this. Approaches could include greater awareness raising, internal campaigns, etc.

Support the development, update and maintenance of human rights related policies and positions.

Role Requirements:

Subject matter expertise - Expertise in human rights broadly or focused on communities.

Social sustainability - Understands the principles and practices of social sustainability, including Indigenous people and displacement management.

Labour rights and modern slavery - experience in the management of human rights, labour rights and modern slavery risks through the supply chain, including bp workers and contractors.

Research and insights - experienced in using research techniques to gain insights that inform the user experience and business strategy of products at bp.

Intelligence writing and briefing - Demonstrates the cohesive application of each step of the intelligence cycle; setting requirements, data collection, analysis, and feedback through writing and briefings. Specifically, provide relevant and effective written and verbal recommendations to bp collaborators.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.