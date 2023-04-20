Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.



This is a role within the Unconventional Reservoirs Team (URT) at bp that provides support to different assets on different aspects of hydraulic fracturing and underground storage.



As a Hydraulic Fracture Modeling Engineer in URT, you will play a key role in the development and deployment of new technologies as well as applying specialist skills and standard methodologies in the business. You will become familiar with development strategies in unconventional reservoirs. You will work closely with geologists, geophysicists, Petro-physicists, reservoir engineers and other hydraulic fracturing and fluids specialists in the URT and other parts of the business. You will also provide industry leading expertise in the development and application of new hydraulic fracturing research models and geo-mechanical evaluations for a broad range of reservoir types in our global reservoirs portfolio.

Key Accountabilities



Geo-mechanics Characterization

Design geo-mechanics testing programs and evaluate their results for rock mechanical properties characterization.

Design and analyze DFITs/microfracs for characterization and modeling of 3D geological stress.

Build integrated and validated 1D mechanical earth models.



Analytical and Numerical Modeling

Build, calibrate, and run analytical geo-mechanical models for fault stability.

Build, calibrate, and run coupled numerical models for hydraulic fracture propagation as part of frac/completion/development optimization studies in shales and other resources.

Integrate surveillance data, such as microseismic surveys, frac pressure measurements, DFIT’s, and tracers into frac/completion optimization projects.

Help integrate frac simulation results into corresponding reservoir simulation models for fluid production/injection.

Support the energy transition through modeling of reservoir sealing capacity in underground storage projects.



Project-related

Work efficiently as part of a multidisciplinary team in various technical support and R&D projects.

Effectively understand clients/assets needs and communicate results and recommendations in a way that is simple, direct, and easy to understand.



Required Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant academic qualifications – Ph.D. Degree in Geo-mechanics.

3 years of relevant industry experience



Key Skills:

Expertise in basic geo-mechanics concepts.

Expertise in geo-mechanics characterization (in-situ stress and rock mechanical properties) both at the lab and at the field scales.

Expertise in numerical modeling (FDM/FEM/DEM/BEM) applied to geo-mechanics.

Experience in hydraulic fracturing and completion.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.



