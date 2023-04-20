At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.
This is a role within the Unconventional Reservoirs Team (URT) at bp that provides support to different assets on different aspects of hydraulic fracturing and underground storage.
As a Hydraulic Fracture Modeling Engineer in URT, you will play a key role in the development and deployment of new technologies as well as applying specialist skills and standard methodologies in the business. You will become familiar with development strategies in unconventional reservoirs. You will work closely with geologists, geophysicists, Petro-physicists, reservoir engineers and other hydraulic fracturing and fluids specialists in the URT and other parts of the business. You will also provide industry leading expertise in the development and application of new hydraulic fracturing research models and geo-mechanical evaluations for a broad range of reservoir types in our global reservoirs portfolio.