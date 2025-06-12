Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

This is a role within the Hydraulic Fracturing & Fluids (HFF) squad at bp that provides support to assets globally on various aspects of hydraulic fracturing and underground storage.

As a Hydraulic Fracture Modeling Engineer in HFF you will play a key role in the development and deployment of new technologies as well as applying specialist skills and standard methodologies in the business.

You will become familiar with development strategies in conventional and unconventional reservoirs by working closely with geologists, geophysicists, petrophysicists, reservoir engineers and other hydraulic fracturing and fluids specialists in the HFF squad and other parts of the business. You will also provide industry leading expertise in the development and application of new hydraulic fracturing research models and geo-mechanical evaluations for a broad range of reservoir types in our global reservoirs portfolio.

Geomechanics Characterization

Design geomechanics testing programs and evaluate their results for rock mechanical properties' characterization.

Design and analyze DFITs/microfracs for characterization and modeling of 3D geological stress.

Build integrated and validated 1D mechanical earth models.

Analytical and Numerical Modeling

Build, calibrate, and run analytical geo-mechanical models for fault stability.

Build, calibrate, and run coupled numerical models for hydraulic fracture propagation as part of frac/completion/development optimization studies in shales and other resources.

Integrate surveillance data, such as microseismic surveys, frac pressure measurements, DFIT’s, and tracers into frac/completion optimization projects.

Help integrate frac simulation results into corresponding reservoir simulation models for fluid production/injection.

Work efficiently as part of a multidisciplinary team in various technical support and R&D projects.

Understand clients/assets needs and communicate results and recommendations in a way that is simple, direct, and easy to understand.

Relevant academic qualifications – Ph.D. Degree in Geomechanics.

3 years of relevant industry experience

Expertise in basic geomechanics concepts.

Expertise in geomechanics characterization (in-situ stress and rock mechanical properties) both at the lab and at the field scales.

Expertise in numerical modeling (FDM/FEM/DEM/BEM) applied to geomechanics.

Experience in hydraulic fracturing and completion.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



