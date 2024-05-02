Hydrocarbon Value Chain Analyst (Indirect Tax Accounting)

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Would you like to join our GBS Finance - Supply Accounting Inventory - Duty at Source (Indirect Tax) Team?

We are now looking for a HVC Supply Accounting Analyst to be based in Cape Town, South Africa!

The team is responsible for the financial accounting & reporting of Duty-at-Source (DAS) levies. (indirect tax and levies levied on petroleum products)

The primary objectives of the team are to ensure legislative compliance and accurate and timely reconciliation of the Indirect taxes (Customs & Excise and fuel taxes) account balances.

In this position you will have an excellent opportunity to support the delivery of period end close accounting, accurate and timely reconciliation and reporting services to the bpSA business partners for petroleum and distillate product inventory, including related ancillary costs and fuel taxes.

Reporting to the Senior Supply Team Lead, you will be responsible to ensure the completion and submission of business information reports on time, as well as responding to business queries timeously.

Please note this is a fixed-term contract position.

About the role:

Functional scope:

Analyse & compile data required for performing the monthly DAS (duty at source) journals and reconciliations.

Prepare & submit monthly & quarterly indirect tax balance sheet account analysis, reconciliations & commentary.

Handle calculation & validation of DAS accruals at month end.

Analyse & investigate Das reconciling items and ensure timely resolution & proactively seek to minimise or eliminate by addressing root causes.

Maintain DAS levies system with updated rates, locations, grades, etc.

Calculate and account for any DAS levy rate change impacts.

Compile and provide DAS data & reports for Management Information purposes.

Validate indirect tax invoices for payments & credit notes where required.

Assist with Audit request, Ad hoc requests and Projects.

Provide cover for other Indirect Tax team members from time to time where required.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement:

Ensure continuous improvement of existing DAS accounting and operational processes and update DAS standard operating procedures (SOP documents)

Maintain strong professional relationships with relevant internal partners and external stakeholders.

About you:

You will hold an Accounting degree or equivalent qualification

Essential skills and competencies:

Approximately 5 years relevant experience in a financial accounting environment, and extensive experience in performing and resolving reconciliations

Problem solving skills

Analytical & reconciliation skills

Risk & compliance management

Data management & control

Customer Service Delivery Excellence

Awareness of Vendor Payment Processing

Proficiency in English language

Desirable Criteria

Industry knowledge would be advantageous

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate and interact with staff at different levels

Hands on, operational person

Strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Able to prioritise work and adhere to tight deadlines

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.