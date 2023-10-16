Hydrocarbon Value Realization (HVR) Advisor

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Grade G
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As part of Finance, HVR (Hydrocarbon Value Realization) is accountable for the determination and reporting of hydrocarbon entitlements from point of production to final point of sales in accordance with JV (Joint Venture) and Shipper agreements, laws and regulatory obligations. The delivery of HVR is a critical component of generating and protecting value for BP.
The Central HVR Accountant role will support a number of North Sea assets on a day to day basis with the execution of commercial hydrocarbon reporting and entitlements processes, as well as coaching and developing the wider team. In addition, the role supports the wider central HVR team working on value-add projects across P&O such as commercial agreement changes and development, and supporting HVR activity in other regions.
The role will report into the HVR Central Manager working within a centralized team of Hydrocarbon Accountants.The role will liaise directly with multiple parties, external and internal including cross function (Tax, Reservoir Development, Production and Operations and Trading & Shipping).
The role will also support Finance Managers with external JV meetings / reporting and data or analysis as required for negotiations.The role offers a challenging position for a candidate who is seeking to expand their skills with the future potential for a wider commercial role including understanding the full value chain from production to final sales point, as well as opportunities to drive business value through centralization and digitalization.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.