Hydrocarbon Value Realization (HVR) Advisor

As part of Finance, HVR (Hydrocarbon Value Realization) is accountable for the determination and reporting of hydrocarbon entitlements from point of production to final point of sales in accordance with JV (Joint Venture) and Shipper agreements, laws and regulatory obligations. The delivery of HVR is a critical component of generating and protecting value for BP.

The Central HVR Accountant role will support a number of North Sea assets on a day to day basis with the execution of commercial hydrocarbon reporting and entitlements processes, as well as coaching and developing the wider team. In addition, the role supports the wider central HVR team working on value-add projects across P&O such as commercial agreement changes and development, and supporting HVR activity in other regions.

The role will report into the HVR Central Manager working within a centralized team of Hydrocarbon Accountants.The role will liaise directly with multiple parties, external and internal including cross function (Tax, Reservoir Development, Production and Operations and Trading & Shipping).

The role will also support Finance Managers with external JV meetings / reporting and data or analysis as required for negotiations.The role offers a challenging position for a candidate who is seeking to expand their skills with the future potential for a wider commercial role including understanding the full value chain from production to final sales point, as well as opportunities to drive business value through centralization and digitalization.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Develop and maintain commercial agreements (HVR entitlements) for designated assets.•Manage day to day entitlement calculations in accordance with commercial agreements and compliance processes

Liaise and build relationships with production and operations; accounting reporting and control; trading and shipping to ensure robust execution of procedures.•Ensure accurate and timely compliance with group, regulatory and commercial obligations

Resolve hydrocarbon accounting issues, support commercial optimisation of base and commercial operations activities

Actively seek and delivery incremental value add opportunities

Lead on standardization, centralization and digitization agenda within HVR

Coach and develop the HVR team, and wider finance community

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE

Degree level education in STEM or commercial subjects, or equivalent industry experience

Previous HVR / allocation experience

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Interpret and analyse data with the ability to draw out insights• Able to engage effectively as part of a team, absorbing new areas quickly and comfortable working autonomously, sometimes under high-paced work environment.

Coaching and development of others.

Strong communication skills - able to communicate and coordinate across a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical work groups

Previous finance, commercial and/or accounting experience

Experience with quality banks and lab analytics

Experience of data science



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



