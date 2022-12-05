Hydrocarbon Value Realization (HVR) Analyst

Job summary

As part of Finance, HVR (Hydrocarbon Value Realization) is accountable for the determination and reporting of hydrocarbon entitlements from point of production to final point of sales in accordance with various commercial agreements, laws, and regulatory obligations. The delivery of HVR is a critical component of generating and protecting value for bp and its Partners.



The GTA HVR Analyst role will support Mauritania and Senegal assets on a day-to-day basis with the execution of commercial Production Sharing reporting and entitlements activities in support of managing monthly, quarterly, and annual contractual reporting obligations.



The role will liaise directly with multiple parties, external (government entities and Partners) and internal including cross function (Tax, Reservoir Development and Production and Operations). The role will also support Finance Managers with external JV meetings / reporting and data, or analysis as required.



The role offers a challenging position for a candidate who is seeking to expand their skills with the future potential for a wider Finance/Commercial role through developing a full understanding of the value chain from production to final sales point, as well as providing opportunities to drive business value.



Key Accountabilities:

Develop expertise on commercial agreements Mauritania and Senegal PSC’s and the UUOA.

Manage periodic entitlement calculations in accordance with commercial agreements and compliance processes.

Liaise and build relationships with internal stakeholders’ production and operations; accounting reporting and control; trading and shipping to ensure robust execution of procedures.

Liaise and build relationships with external stakeholders, government entities and partners.

Manage the production sharing and reporting module within the Hydrocarbon Accounting System EnergySys.

Ensure accurate and timely compliance with regulatory and commercial obligations specifically reporting obligations under the various agreements.

Resolve hydrocarbon accounting issues, production sharing issues and support commercial optimization activities.

Provide guidance and entitlement data and rules to support cross function business decisions.

Support the redetermination procedure.

Support standardization, centralization, and digitization agenda within HVR.

Education & Experience Required:

Accounting or Finance or Commercial related Degree

Min of 2 years' finance, commercial and/or accounting experience.

finance, commercial and/or accounting experience. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

High level of numeracy and computer literacy.

Able to engage effectively as part of a team, absorbing new areas quickly and comfortable working autonomously, sometimes under high-paced work environment

Strong influencing and communication skills - able to communicate and coordinate across a broad spectrum of financial, technical, and non-technical work groups.

Interpret and analyze data with the ability to draw out insights

Previous Finance, HVR or allocation experience (either within finance or other functions).

Experience within production sharing environments.

Good English communication. Must be able to read, write and speak

APPLICATIONS OPEN TO MAURITANIAN CITIZENS ONLY

Grade IResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues through financial reporting, forecasting/planning, advising on policy and compliance and working with relevant stakeholders and teams across the business to effectively contribute to a range of finance activities.