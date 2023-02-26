Job summary

The hydrogen and CCUS business is accountable for developing hydrogen business models and markets, building new decarbonization capabilities and solutions and managing the performance of future hydrogen and CCUS businesses. We are looking for a Hydrogen Business Analyst to join our team, supporting the Head of Origination, Business Development & Customer Engagement for Hydrogen in Asia Pacific within our Gas & Low Carbon organisation.



Within this role, you will be involved in supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, external engagements, benchmarking, economic and investment evaluation, all in service of creating material growth for the regional hydrogen business.



Related to the foregoing, you will perform a variety of administrative tasks, as well as work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality support for new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCS, such as maintaining calendars, travel/logistical arrangements, and onboarding new staff members.



The role requires a combination of rigor and interpersonal skills, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.



Key Accountabilities:

Leading on customer engagement data collection with AsPac team - collating and organizing learnings from customer meetings into concise information packs and demand/supply PowerBI tool.

Assisting team members on SharePoint usage and accesses

Producing and contributing to global & regional marketing materials and presentation decks to be used for customer/government engagements and internal presentations.

Coordinating conference attendance and reference materials (e.g. scripts, video recordings, presentation decks) for G&LCE team with external event organizers and internal stakeholders (e.g. C&EA, compliance, legal)

Support project teams on ongoing regional projects and business development opportunities, involvement spanning across various vectors as needed (commercial, advocacy, strategy, etc.)

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders, assisting with preparation for engagements with customers, partners, and governments – including but not limited to negotiations, conferences, and senior engagements.

Assist with creation of reports, briefs and presentations for various internal and external engagements and stakeholders.

Project portfolio analysis and optimization including identification of key value drivers.

Identify and analyze project sensitivities and deliver actionable insight to maximize commercial value and mitigate risks.

Support commercial and financial structuring of projects.

Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects / deals (especially treasury, tax, finance and regulatory teams).

Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval.

Other ad-hoc projects and business development support to further drive regional business objectives

Daily management and co-ordination of calendar for one or more senior level managers as requested, anticipating materials needed for meetings and proactively managing potential issues in location / timings / travel arrangements.

Schedule meetings, conferences and teleconferences as required, booking rooms and venues as appropriate including associated requirements.

Organise travel and logistics arrangements and prepare itineraries.

Support with other administrative duties as required - management of invoices, expenses, onboarding, IT requests, etc.

Live bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's values & behaviours.

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively.

Excellent attention to detail and a solid understanding of our bp systems and processes.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to connect with and manage partners at multiple levels in the organisation.

Demonstrated ability to quickly learn and develop on the job to fill any skills gaps.

Cultural proficiency, self-awareness, and ability to work in varied cultural environments.

Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high-pressured environment.

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders.

Experience in the energy industry; either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s).

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities.

Desirable/Preferred Experience: