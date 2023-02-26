The hydrogen and CCUS business is accountable for developing hydrogen business models and markets, building new decarbonization capabilities and solutions and managing the performance of future hydrogen and CCUS businesses. We are looking for a Hydrogen Business Analyst to join our team, supporting the Head of Origination, Business Development & Customer Engagement for Hydrogen in Asia Pacific within our Gas & Low Carbon organisation.
Within this role, you will be involved in supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, external engagements, benchmarking, economic and investment evaluation, all in service of creating material growth for the regional hydrogen business.
Related to the foregoing, you will perform a variety of administrative tasks, as well as work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality support for new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCS, such as maintaining calendars, travel/logistical arrangements, and onboarding new staff members.
The role requires a combination of rigor and interpersonal skills, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.
Key Accountabilities: