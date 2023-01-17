The Hydrogen Business Developer role will report to the GPTI VP Hydrogen for AsPac, ME and India and will be a key commercial position as the team looks to continue to build out its hydrogen and ammonia business within bp’s Trading & Shipping group. The AsPac energy markets have become a more substantial piece of the global energy and financial markets, resulting in a significant change in the profile of market participants and new participation dynamics in line with global electrification. This role will play a critical part in delivering an enhanced marketing and trading presence in AsPac, supporting to add flexibility to the bp portfolio and ongoing management for new business opportunities. The role provides the opportunity to develop commercial skills in deal development and project management and to gain a wide exposure to growing bp’s hydrogen and ammonia business through the energy transition. The skills and experience gained in the role will also provide a good foundation for future opportunities into Origination and other Commercial roles.
Key Accountabilities: