Job summary

The Hydrogen Business Developer role will report to the GPTI VP Hydrogen for AsPac, ME and India and will be a key commercial position as the team looks to continue to build out its hydrogen and ammonia business within bp’s Trading & Shipping group. The AsPac energy markets have become a more substantial piece of the global energy and financial markets, resulting in a significant change in the profile of market participants and new participation dynamics in line with global electrification. This role will play a critical part in delivering an enhanced marketing and trading presence in AsPac, supporting to add flexibility to the bp portfolio and ongoing management for new business opportunities. The role provides the opportunity to develop commercial skills in deal development and project management and to gain a wide exposure to growing bp’s hydrogen and ammonia business through the energy transition. The skills and experience gained in the role will also provide a good foundation for future opportunities into Origination and other Commercial roles.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the AsPac hydrogen business with a One Team mindset as we grow and deliver on the T&S hydrogen strategy and in line with our customer led low carbon agenda.

Proactively research new commercial opportunities in line with the strategy and in conjunction with Origination, Trading and Marketing; this would include prospecting and external interaction with prospective clients early in the deal lifecycle.

Lead analysis on developing and deploying key commercial KPI’s and metrics to better run the business; includes deployment and utilization of tools like PowerBI and Salesforce within the business.

Support AsPac hydrogen to grow the business, by onboarding new customers and ensuring we are able to deliver on our transactions; this includes pre and post deal engagement including early deal evaluation, deal governance and customer onboarding.

Prepare the commercial analysis and write up of the appropriate governance documentation for opportunities and activities that require approval across the various levels in bp, ensuring it is GIAPP & EEM compliant.

Work closely with various teams in bp to ensure we are setup to model and evaluate new opportunities as our portfolios grow.

Numerate with strong analytical, commercial and financial awareness with the ability to determine important information from complex data.

Commercial ability to think creatively and innovatively with strong communication skills.

Ability to convey, challenge and steer difficult conversations to multiple levels of seniority in a respectful way.

Demonstrates bias for action with a thirst for learning in a challenging environment.

Ability to thrive under pressure as part of a team as well as on own initiative.

Ability to work effectively in a dynamic, multi-cultural, multi-stakeholder environment.

Experience in a commercial role dealing across the energy and renewable market value chains.

Project management skills with experience in seeing through an opportunity from initial inception to final governance approval and delivery.

Ability to explore and use the role of emerging technology in a rapidly changing industry.

Demonstrated communication skills, both written and verbal, with ability to take information and draft. into Word and/or PowerPoint to effectively tell the story.

Strong attention to detail, highly analytical and advanced problem-solving skills.

Resilient under pressure and ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

Team player.

Energy market experience in hydrogen, ammonia, or renewables

Experience of fundamentals analysis or new business access.

Bachelor Degree or Equivalent.

Essential Experience & Role Requirements:Desirable:Education#LI-Onsite #BPHydrogen