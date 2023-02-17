Hydrogen Business Developer - Joint Venture Lead Advisor

bp is leading the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) CCUS project in the UK and is developing new businesses across CCUS, blue and green hydrogen globally.
We are looking for a Business Developer with strong joint venture management experience will develop and negotiate key agreements for NEP, working closely with JV partners and commercial and government counterparties. Key accountabilities include leading agreement negotiations, stakeholder management, commercial optimisation and establishment of the incorporated joint venture.
The Business Developer will be a core member of the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) commercial squad.
Key Accountabilities: