Hydrogen Business Developer - Joint Venture Lead Advisor

Job summary

bp is leading the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) CCUS project in the UK and is developing new businesses across CCUS, blue and green hydrogen globally.



We are looking for a Business Developer with strong joint venture management experience will develop and negotiate key agreements for NEP, working closely with JV partners and commercial and government counterparties. Key accountabilities include leading agreement negotiations, stakeholder management, commercial optimisation and establishment of the incorporated joint venture.

The Business Developer will be a core member of the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) commercial squad.



Key Accountabilities:

Development and negotiation of various agreements including but not limited to -Shareholder and Joint Venture Agreements and land option agreements

Development and negotiation of regulatory arrangements with the UK Government

External stakeholder management with the NEP partners, commercial counterparties and government

Develop business cases and investment governance documents

Support project financing activities

Maintain and support development of CCUS strategy

Build and manage internal working relationships with the project technical team, business functions and bp management

Support the coaching and development of other team members

Essential & Desirable Criteria: