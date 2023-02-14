Hydrogen Business Developer, New Opportunities

Job summary

As a Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.



The squad will be responsible for originating new opportunities supporting our significant hydrogen ambitions in the UK. Supporting off-shore wind, as well as the execution of the growth strategy globally. The squad will be expected to manage all aspects related originating new hydrogen supply opportunities, including customer development, relationship management, cross-business integration, governance, option assessment, and performance management.





Key Squad Accountabilities:

Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and help to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations

Assess, originate, and project manage commercial business opportunities, including greenfield and M&A

Engage potential customers and convert from opportunities through Heads of Terms to secure offtakers

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions

Performs market and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, RES/gas supply and project financing landscape

Identify, assess and execute commercial opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider business, incl. renewables, bio-energy, mobility, & gas to power

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

Essential Criteria: