  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Hydrogen Business Developer, New Opportunities

Hydrogen Business Developer, New Opportunities

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145454BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

As a Hydrogen Business Developer in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

The squad will be responsible for originating new opportunities supporting our significant hydrogen ambitions in the UK. Supporting off-shore wind, as well as the execution of the growth strategy globally. The squad will be expected to manage all aspects related originating new hydrogen supply opportunities, including customer development, relationship management, cross-business integration, governance, option assessment, and performance management.


Key Squad Accountabilities:

  • Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and help to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations
  • Assess, originate, and project manage commercial business opportunities, including greenfield and M&A
  • Engage potential customers and convert from opportunities through Heads of Terms to secure offtakers
  • Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions
  • Performs market and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, RES/gas supply and project financing landscape
  • Identify, assess and execute commercial opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation
  • Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions
  • Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider business, incl. renewables, bio-energy, mobility, & gas to power
  • Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

Essential Criteria:
  • Self-start with working experience in either land origination, deal and contract negotiations or economic evaluation
  • Customer or partner facing experience, and comfort building and maintaining stakeholder relationships
  • Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors
  • Strong project management experience and an ability to work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels
  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
  • Team player
  • Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience

