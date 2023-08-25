Hydrogen Business Developer, Northern Endurance Partnership

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

bp is leading the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) CCUS project in the UK and is developing new businesses across CCUS, blue and green hydrogen globally. We are looking for a Business Developer with strong joint venture management experience will develop and negotiate key agreements for NEP, working closely with JV partners and commercial and government counterparties. Key accountabilities include leading agreement negotiations, stakeholder management, commercial optimisation and establishment of the incorporated joint venture.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Key Accountabilities: Development and negotiation of various agreements including but not limited to -Shareholder and Joint Venture Agreements and land option agreements

Development and negotiation of regulatory arrangements with the UK Government

External stakeholder management with the NEP partners, commercial counterparties and government

Develop business cases and investment governance documents

Support project financing activities

Maintain and support development of CCUS strategy

Build and manage internal working relationships with the project technical team, business functions and bp management

Support the coaching and development of other team members

Essential & Desirable Criteria: Significant commercial experience in Business Development and/or Commercial Operations

Experience of negotiating and developing agreements for both UJV and IJVs

Strong external stakeholder management skills

Commercial experience in low carbon energy, gas value chains and/or major projects

Ability to deliver multiple work streams in a new organisation, with effective networking and collaboration across functions and teams

Ability to lead the development, negotiation and operationalisation of commercial structures

Ability to work with ambiguity whilst being able to progress and resolve challenging issues

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Self-starter with ability to operate independently without close supervision

Degree educated preferable, or equivalent experience

Hydrogen or CCUS experience preferred



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



