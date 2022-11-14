Site traffic information and cookies

Hydrogen Business Developer & Negotiator

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142800BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

As a Business Developer & Negotiator in our hydrogen & CCS business within Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

In this role, you will support the commercial development of the Hydrogen business in the UK, including our flagship projects in Teesside. You will be responsible for leading commercial negotiations; and supporting strategy & project scope development. As part of a dynamic / ‘start-up’ type squad, you will also support integrating and optimization across the value chain, economic and investment evaluation, working with key partners and stakeholders, and project governance.

Key Job Accountabilities:

  • Play a leading role in external negotiations with counterparties and help to identify and/or develop strategic partnerships, progress key commercial arrangements and build external stakeholder engagement
  • Lead and support the origination of new hydrogen supply opportunities, generating new customers, and developing offtake agreements
  • Develop understanding of existing infrastructure, including key utilities such as power and water, and develop future opportunities to optimize the value chain
  • Develop business cases, investment governance documents, and work as part of an integrated project team with an ability to influence decision-makers at all levels
  • Maintain an active understanding and awareness of key hydrogen industry trends and their potential impact on bp’s interests.
  • Synthesize quantitative and qualitative data and conduct critical analysis to prioritize activities that deliver the most value
  • Successfully manage multiple workstreams and meet deliverable deadlines amidst changing requirements, deadlines and priorities
Required Experience:
  • A track record of leading successful negotiations and creating and managing commercial structures (ideally in hydrogen value chains or gas/CHP/renewable power)
  • Ability to quickly build rapport and support complex partner relationships
  • Strong analytic skills and attention to detail
  • Exceptional communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to be successful in highly competitive and ambiguous environments
  • Strong self-starter who is a team player and can work independently
Desirable Experience:
  • Knowledge and understanding of market drivers in hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors
  • Working with and managing/supporting the management of multiple internal and external stakeholders in an infrastructure project environment

