Hydrogen Business Development Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145439BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

As a Hydrogen Business Development Analyst in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.

The squad will be responsible for originating new opportunities supporting our significant hydrogen ambitions in the UK. Supporting off-shore wind, as well as the execution of the growth strategy globally. The squad will be expected to manage all aspects related originating new hydrogen supply opportunities, including customer development, relationship management, cross-business integration, governance, option assessment, and performance management.

Key Squad Accountabilities:

  • Develop offers in order to deliver value for partnerships, and help to develop a framework for offers to ensure sharing of processes across different locations
  • Assess, originate, and project manage commercial business opportunities, including greenfield and M&A
  • Engage potential customers and convert from opportunities through Heads of Terms to secure offtakers
  • Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, project, joint venture and M&A transactions
  • Performs market and financial analysis for hydrogen projects to understand policy framework, offtake potential, competitive landscape, growth & integration opportunities, RES/gas supply and project financing landscape
  • Identify, assess and execute commercial opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation
  • Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions
  • Flexibility to work across hydrogen & CCUS opportunities and the wider business, incl. renewables, bio-energy, mobility, & gas to power
  • Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

Essential Criteria:
  • Self-starter with working experience in economic evaluation in energy sector, land acquisition, or energy consulting
  • Customer or partner facing experience
  • Knowledge and understanding of hydrogen or low carbon energy sectors
  • Ability to work as part of an integrated project team
  • Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders at all levels
  • Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively
  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
  • Team player
  • Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience

