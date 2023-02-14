As a Hydrogen Business Development Analyst in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) you will work in a multi disciplinary squad to help play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. The squad activity will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
The squad will be responsible for originating new opportunities supporting our significant hydrogen ambitions in the UK. Supporting off-shore wind, as well as the execution of the growth strategy globally. The squad will be expected to manage all aspects related originating new hydrogen supply opportunities, including customer development, relationship management, cross-business integration, governance, option assessment, and performance management.
Key Squad Accountabilities: